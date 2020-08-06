The New Zealand Warriors are set to name Nathan Brown as their new head coach.

After being knocked back by interim head coach Todd Payten earlier in the week, the Auckland club is set to hand the reins to Brown. He will take over from the end of the 2020 campaign.

Speaking on Australian radio, Brown confirmed he was well down the track in discussions with the Warriors and had ceased all talks with any other teams in search of a new head coach, with a deal potentially being confirmed by the end of the weekend.

"I'm a career coach, I love coaching. The Warriors job is a great opportunity as is the Cowboys job," Brown said on Triple M.

"I'm always in dialogue with the Warriors because I work there as a consultant.

"The recruitment officer Peter O'Sullivan is a good friend of mine and we speak quite often."

The 47-year-old has coached the St George Illawarra Dragons, Newcastle Knights and Super League clubs St Helens and Huddersfield, and was one of the first names mentioned as an option for the fulltime gig after the sacking of Stephen Kearney.

Brown joined the Warriors earlier in the year in a consulting role before being cut in the Covid-19 crisis, and initially withdrew himself from consideration for the role, before emerging as the favourite after Payten chose to turn it down.

Brown explained his change of heart.

"About six weeks ago I said 'at this stage it wasn't the right opportunity for me'. The timing wasn't right six or eight weeks ago with some certain things going on in my life," he said.

"I've had a lot of dealing with people at the Warriors.

"My time over there was good in the pre-season, but when Covid-19 came I was one of the first people to go like a lot of other people."

Brown has coached in 438 NRL and Super League games, with a 50 per cent win rate.

