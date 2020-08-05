Former NRL player Beau Henry has been punished after deciding it was smart to seek out a player rather than a towel to wipe away some bodily fluids.

Henry, who used to play for the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Gold Coast Titans, has been condemned for smearing his blood on an opposing player during a New South Wales rugby league game.

Henry was in action for the Wentworthville Magpies in a Presidents Cup tie with Glebe Burwood Wolves on Sunday. Sixteen minutes into the first half after the Wolves scored their second try, Henry can be seen grabbing Addison Demetriou, who then complains to the referees while holding up his arm.

A red patch is clearly shown on Demetriou's right arm.

Henry's supply of blood came two tackles before the try, where he can be seen rolling away in pain and is slow to get up.

NSWRL CEO David Trodden told the Sydney Morning Herald "that sort of behaviour is unacceptable at any time, but was dealt with in accordance with the rules."

The game was livestreamed on the New South Wales rugby league Facebook page. It was being called by former NRL stars Shaun Timmins and Jamie Soward, who were confused as to why Henry was sent from the field.

"I think Beau Henry's been sent off here. I think he's given the touch judge an absolute bake and we'll just have to confirm whether he's been sent off or whether it's 10 in the bin," Soward said.

"If they've lost him and they're down to 12 men, it's going to be a long way back."

As a result of the incident Henry was sent off, and the ramifications were costly for his side, who ended up being thrashed 53-16.

He was subsequently suspended for one match after accepting an early guilty plea.