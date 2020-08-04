Brisbane Broncos star Kotoni Staggs is reportedly involved in a revenge porn scandal that is under police investigation.

According to Channel 7 reporter Chris Garry, the star centre is expected to be cleared of any wrongdoing.

According to Triple M rugby league reporter Ben Dobbin, the sex tape featuring Staggs was released by a woman known to him.

Garry posted on Twitter: "Broncos centre Kotoni Staggs is at the centre of a revenge porn scandal. A sensitive video of him released and distributed today. Its understood police are investigating the woman who released the video and she could face charges. Kotoni expected to be cleared."

It comes just a few days after Staggs was the Broncos' best player in their Round 12 loss to Cronulla.

The 21-year-old has been a shining light for the Broncos in a season of misery after producing back-to-back brilliant performances since returning from injury last month.