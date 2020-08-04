The New Zealand Breakers have reportedly signed two-time all-NBL player Lamar Patterson to their squad for the 2020-21 season.

According to ESPN, Patterson joins the team on a one-year deal that will see the guard replace former import Scotty Hopson.

While Hopson was an undoubtedly valuable addition to the Breakers squad and was in the running for league MVP last season, so was Patterson. The shooting guard averaged 21.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game over the course of his 2019-20 campaign for the Brisbane Bullets.

Patterson was a regular for the Atlanta Hawks during their 2015-16 season, making 35 appearances off the bench and also played alongside Tall Blacks and Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Steven Adams at the University of Pittsburgh in 2013.

Lamar Patterson and Steven Adams turn out for the Pittsburgh Panthers in 2013. Photo / Photosport

The Breakers now have the bulk of their squad secured for the upcoming season after signing fellow guard Tai Webster, Australian big man Daniel Trist and American power forward Kyrin Galloway over the past month or so.

Webster emerged as one of Galatasaray's best players while in Turkey the last two years, averaging 10.7 points and four assists per game in 35 games across all competitions last season, shooting 45 per cent from the field and 34 per cent from beyond the arc.

He has also spent time with Fraport Skyliners in Germany, as well the Golden State Warriors in the 2017 NBA Summer League.

Meanwhile, Trist will add depth up front, having spent his last two years with Melbourne United and the South East Melbourne Phoenix, amassing 47 games as a role player off the bench.

Finally, Galloway joins on a three-year deal, the first as a development player. He comes off four years with the University of North Carolina in Greensboro in NCAA Division 1 college ball.

The Breakers are expected to officially announce the signing of Patterson on Wednesday.