Acting New Zealand Warriors coach Todd Payten's announcement on Monday that he had turned down a fulltime role with the club came with a heavy dose of live television drama.

Fox Sports' nightly NRL 360 show thought they were running a simple pre-recorded story updating viewers on Payten's attempts to take his playing squad in a new direction during what has been an incredibly challenging season. He even spoke about his interest in taking the fulltime job next season.

However, the show revealed today that, just minutes after the pre-recorded piece aired, they received a phone call from Payten asking to immediately appear live - he had changed his mind.

"Have you run that interview?" Payten reportedly asked the show's producer Mitch Diffin.

"Can you get me back on live? I've been offered the job but I've decided not to take it."

There was no way the show was going to turn down such a drama-filled offer from the head coach of a prominent club and Payten - changed from wearing a club training top to a generic grey hoodie - went on to shock rugby league fans with his announcement on live television.

"I had a job interview 10 to 14 days ago. It went well. I'd been offered the job last Monday and I told the club I'm going to turn it down," Payten said. "It just wasn't the right opportunity for myself and my family."

Show host Ben Ikin was visibly taken aback: "You're telling us you were offered the head coaching job of the New Zealand Warriors and turned it down?"

Payten replied: "It's not an easy decision, something I agonised over for a few days but in the end, it was the first time I've put my family first in the decision. It just wasn't the right timing.

"There were some other issues I don't want to make public. That's my decision and I've made it."

Payten's pre-recorded interview hinted at at least one of the reasons he may have felt reticent to take the job - New Zealanders just don't watch enough of the game to be knowledgeable players.

"Some of our players don't watch a lot of footy back home," he told Paul Kent and Ikin, because the games "tend to come on too late" in New Zealand.

While pulling himself out of the running for the Warriors role, Payten could yet be a fulltime NRL head coach as he remains a candidate for the North Queensland Cowboys' job - a team he has previously been an assistant coach with.

He did, however, mention he had not yet started a process with the Cowboys, but made the club aware of his interest.

Meanwhile, former Newcastle Knights coach Nathan Brown has emerged as the new favourite for the Warriors coaching job, according to an Australian report.