Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has opened up on his difficulties in the NRL bubble.

Speaking after the win over Wests Tigers on Friday, coach Todd Payten revealed how homesick the fullback has been.

Tuivasa-Sheck has now opened up on how hard it has been living in Australia, away from his two young children and his partner back in New Zealand.

"I know what I signed up for when I came over. My partner, she knew what I was doing. I'm just lucky she has got a lot of support back home and the boys here have been supporting me heaps," he told the ABC in Australia.

"A lot of good things around the club happening. Just trying my best to stay at task and focus on my job here but definitely missing my babies and my partner," he said.

Tuivasa-Sheck said there has been a lot of FaceTime with his family, while adding it's been difficult to enjoy the spare time in Australia.

"I just got off the phone with them and will probably be back on the phone after talking to you ... when I left my youngest was 6 months and now he's 9 months. He's doing all sorts of different things and stuff that I'm definitely missing out on. I'm just focusing on my job and making sure the boys are up each week," he told the ABC.

"A lot of people outside may see it as we're staying here in a flash resort and we're getting paid really well to do what we do. It's fair comments from them, we are grateful for the opportunity to still be working and still be playing ... we're all trying to enjoy our time while we're here but at the same time it's about focusing and doing our jobs and doing it for the loved ones back home."

The Warriors skipper added the "wins make the weeks go a lot easier" following his side's 26-20 victory over the Tigers, their second win since being in the NRL bubble.

The side face at least another eight weeks in Australia, with the final regular-season game against the Manly Sea Eagles on September 27.