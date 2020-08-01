Fresh NRL recruit Sonny Bill Williams has come about as close to breaking Covid-19 regulations as you can get upon his return to Australian soil.

Williams flew into Sydney on Thursday evening after packing up a life in Toronto and the English Super League to join the Sydney Roosters for the remainder of the NRL season.

While a throng of media greeted the former All Black and Kiwis star from a distance, a lone Roosters fan also turned up to pay homage and ask for a selfie.

Williams obliged the fan, breaking the 1.5 metre social distancing rule recommended in the NRL's bio-security guidelines in the process.

Sonny Bill Williams takes a selfie with a fan at Sydney Airport. Photo / Getty

However, The Daily Telegraph has reported that the NRL were not concerned by the incident because Williams was wearing a mask and was duly seperated from the fan by a fence.

"There is no issue.

"Like all returned travellers, Sonny Bill and his family are going into mandatory hotel quarantine for 14 days," an NRL spokesperson told News Corp.

The organisation also pointed out that Williams' mandatory 14-day quarantine period would safeguard him from any risk, though they apparently failed to mention the wellbeing of the Roosters fan.

After being bustled through the airport, Williams and his family were taken to the luxurious Meriton Suites Pitt Street in the Sydney CBD, where they will now stay in a three bedroom penthouse that has views of the Sydney Tower as well as the city's glamorous harbour.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson says Williams has a training regime and will get the help of the club's strength and conditioning team to get up to scratch when he joins the team in two weeks.