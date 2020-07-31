Sonny Bill Williams has touched down in Australia ahead of his return to the NRL with the Sydney Roosters, with some flash accommodation to indulge in.

The former All Black has not played an NRL game in six years, but that has not stopped the two-time defending premiers from securing his services as they seek a third consecutive title.

Williams will not be able to join the team for 14 days until he completes his mandatory quarantine.

"It's good to be home, it's been a long flight," said a tired Williams once landing in Australia.

Advertisement

Upon arrival, the 34-year-old and his family were taken to the luxurious Meriton Suites Pitt Street in the Sydney CBD, where they will stay in a three bedroom penthouse that has views of the Sydney Tower as well as the city's glamorous harbour.

The Meriton Suites Pitt Street in the Sydney CBD. Photo / Supplied / meritonsuites.com

The Meriton Suites Pitt Street in the Sydney CBD. Photo / Supplied / meritonsuites.com

The Meriton Suites Pitt Street in the Sydney CBD. Photo / Supplied / meritonsuites.com

According to the Sydney Daily Telegraph, the Roosters' sports science staff arrived at the accommodation early to fix it up with a home gym, in order for Williams to get in shape for one of the more anticipated NRL comebacks in recent memory.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson says Williams has a training regime and will get the help of the club's strength and conditioning team to get up to scratch when he joins the team in two weeks.

The Meriton Suites Pitt Street in the Sydney CBD. Photo / Supplied / meritonsuites.com

The Meriton Suites Pitt Street in the Sydney CBD. Photo / Supplied / meritonsuites.com

Robinson hinted at Williams appearing in round 17 against the Raiders – a 2019 grand final rematch. That gives him five weeks to get into game shape.

The last time he played a 13-man game on Australian soil was the 2014 preliminary final against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Williams makes the move from Toronto where he plays for the Wolfpack in the UK Super League, but they were forced to pull out of this year's competition due to financial pressures as a result of Covid-19.

As he remains under contract somewhere else, Williams and the Roosters needed to get an exemption from the NRL to allow a short-term deal.