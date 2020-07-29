Two Warriors players - including one of their biggest stars - have reportedly been banned from entering New Zealand once the NRL season concludes.

Stuff are reporting Eliesa Katoa and Selestino Ravutaumada won't be able to get back into the country under the Government's strict Covid-19 border regulations, as neither are New Zealand citizens.

Katoa, who has been a leading light in a dire season for the Warriors, is Tongan and Ravutaumada from Fiji.

Non-New Zealand citizens are unable to enter the country and the players, who have lived in New Zealand for a number of years, have been in the country on work visas.

Eliesa Katoa has been a standout for the Warriors this season. Photo / Getty

The pair were given exemptions by the Australian Border Force to travel to Australia, where the Warriors have been based since the NRL resumption in May.

"We've been advised that they won't be permitted entry back into the country due to their status, which is devastating for us to hear. The kids have been schooling here for a number of years, contributing to the economy in many different ways, have had the credentials and authorisation to live in New Zealand with their visas and they're over there representing our country in the NRL," Warriors CEO Cameron George told Stuff.

"But what are we going to do with them now? They've got no family in Australia and it's just another major bump in our road for 2020."

Selestino Ravutaumada playing for the U20 Warriors. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors are currently languishing in 13th place on the NRL table, having won only three of 11 games - and seeing Stephen Kearney sacked as coach - this season.

