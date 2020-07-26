Seven seconds and seven punches was all it took.

If you attempted to make a mad dash to the fridge, you would have missed out on this destructive knockout.

Seniesa Estrada entered the bout against Miranda Adkins with a perfect 18-0 record and clearly wasn't keen on adding her first loss to the record books.

As soon as the bell rang, Estrada made a beeline for her opponent who looked like a deer in the headlights as she barely stepped out from her own corner.

Advertisement

A three punch combo rattled the 42-year-old Adkins before a savage four-punch combination sent Adkins tumbling to the canvas and the fight being all over after only seven seconds.

"It was lamb versus lion, it is over in one of the quickest knockouts in women's boxing history," one commentator proclaimed.

"Estrada's opponent barely got out of her corner," Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix wrote.

Ring magazine journalist Ryan Songalia couldn't believe what he had just watched and was glad the destruction didn't go on any longer.

"That was hard to watch, I'm glad Miranda Adkins seems OK but she didn't know how to defend herself the moment the bell rang. Way over her head against a killer like Seniesa Estrada," he wrote.

Boxing journalist Dan Rafael labelled the fight one of the worst mismatches he's ever seen in his time covering the sport.

"I've seen mismatches but that women's fight was literally as bad as it gets. Estrada just brutally whacked out that poor woman in 7 seconds," he wrote.

Well, that wasn't fair at all. Seniesa Estrada runs out of her corner, throws five punches and finishes Miranda Atkins in a matter of seconds. #OrtizVargas — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) July 25, 2020

Well @Grishamfight was right that probably would've been the biggest upset in boxing history if Seniesa Estrada lost... — Mark Ortega (@MarkEOrtega) July 25, 2020

The win makes it 19 straight for Estrada who was initially scheduled to take on Jacky Calvo. Calvo withdrew due to a knee injury, seeing Adkins step up for her sixth professional fight.

Advertisement

Estrada, the interim WBA flyweight champion and WBC silver junior flyweight champion, is keen to keep her perfect record intact and go down in the record books as one of the best ever.

"I want world titles at 105, 108 and 112 pounds," she said before the bout, via DAZN.

"I'm just a fight or two away from being in that conversation as one of the best pound-for-pound women in the sport. I just need to keep winning and getting world titles. World title fights are the only thing on my mind. I don't want any fights unless they are for a championship."