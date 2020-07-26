New Zealand Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is reportedly the third highest paid player in the NRL.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper has unveiled the top 100 highest paid players in the competition with Manly's Daly Cherry-Evans topping the list. According to the report the Sea Eagles halfback will earn A$1.25m this season as part of a $10m-deal he signed with the team back in 2015.

St George-Illawarra's Ben Hunt is second on the list earning $1.2m for the 2020 season with Tuivasa-Sheck reportedly on $1.1m. In 2018 the Warriors fullback became the first player at the club to win the Dally M Medal, awarded to the best player in the NRL.

Tuivasa-Sheck's current deal with the Warriors runs until the end of the 2022 season.

Advertisement

It's interesting to note that only one team that finished in the top four last season features a player in the top 10 highest paid this year - reigning Dally M medal winner James Tedesco, who is earning $1m at the Roosters this year.

Former Warriors star Kieran Foran is fifth on the list earning $1m from the Bulldogs this year, after a horrid injury run that saw him play just 26 games in two years for the club.

Another former Warrior, Shaun Johnson, ranked 30th at $800,000 this season from his current deal at the Cronulla Sharks.

Five players from the current Warriors squad cracked the top 100 list with it being revealed that Tuivasa-Sheck earns more than double that of winger David Fusitu'a.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is the third highest paid player in the NRL. Photosport

Adam Blair is the fourth highest paid player at the Mt Smart club, according to the report, which might explain why interim coach Todd Payten ripped into the veteran's performance against the Sharks last weekend.

Payten said Blair's effort in the heavy defeat was unacceptable for someone of his experience, and noted had it been anyone else they would have been dropped.

Top 10 paid in the NRL

1 - Daly Cherry-Evans (Sea Eagles) - $1.25m

2 - Ben Hunt (Dragons) - $1.2m

3 - Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Warriors) $1.1m

4 - Ash Taylor (Titans) - $1.025m

5 - Kieran Foran (Bulldogs) - $1m

6 - Nathan Cleary (Panthers) - $1m

7 - Michael Morgan (Cowboys) - $1m

8 - Anthony Milford (Broncos) - $1m

9 - Jason Taumalolo (Cowboys) - $1m

10 - James Tedesco (Roosters) - $1m

Warriors in the top 100

3 - Roger Tuivasa-Sheck - $1.1m

47 - Tohu Harris - $700,000

54 - Blake Green - $675,000

68 - Adam Blair - $625,000

87 - David Fusitu'a - $540,000

96 - Kodi Nikorima - $500,000