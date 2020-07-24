Despite being out of rugby league for four years, former Warriors and Kiwis star Kevin Locke is pursuing a return to the NRL.

The 31-year-old, who spent five years with the Warriors, making 89 appearances and scoring 26 tries, worked as a scaffolder with his father after leaving the top level of the game in 2016.

After his final year at the Mount Smart club in 2014, Locke endured a tough stint in England with Salford and Wakefield, with a brief spell with Sunshine Coast Falcons following before he gave the game up.

Now though, he told Fox Sports Australia should he be given another chance, he would "be pumped".

"I have been playing rugby union the last few weeks and the spark is there," Locke said.

"If you'd asked me 12 months ago I would've said 'nah I'm all good'."

Locke has a total of 117 games under his belt between the NRL, Super League and test rugby league. He believes that experience will pay dividends, saying he feels he has matured and can add a lot of value on and off the field.

"[I] can come in and push the younger fellas. If someone wants to give me the opportunity I'd take it with both hands."

Former Warrior Kevin Locke is eyeing a return to the NRL. Photo / Getty

Locke had a troublesome time in the Super League, where he was dealing with an ongoing back injury, which, among other things, said it took its toll on him.

"I was struggling with a back injury and I didn't want to let anyone down. I was being rushed back, getting injections … just to get on the park.

"I was a marquee player and I didn't want to let anyone down, the fans and teammates too."

Locke said his time in the tradie business was difficult, and helped him appreciate his old career, and spark hope of a return to the top.

"Life's hard when you have to get on the tools in the cold and the wet.

"I was quite lucky to have the world at my feet.

"I did wrong, I stuffed up. I'm not proud of it. I shouldn't have called it quits and left the game how I did. If I was to be back, I just want to earn people's respect."