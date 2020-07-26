Warriors fans still have some time to wait before learning who will lead the club in its next era.

It's been more than a month since the club relieved Stephen Kearney of his duties as head coach, and while Todd Payten has taken the reins in the interim, the club has launched a thorough search for Kearney's successor.

Since Ivan Cleary departed the club after leading them to the 2011 grand final, the Warriors have had six different head coaches. Three of those have been sacked midway through a season.

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Photo / Photosport

Warriors chairman Rob Croot says the selection panel – made up of Croot, club legend Simon Mannering, owner Mark Robinson and chief executive Cameron George - are not rushing to make a decision.

"It's a huge challenge. We have to get the right coach and there's a lot that goes with that. The process that we're working through has been very methodical," Croot said.

"Putting a time limit on it forces a situation that we either [don't meet] that time limit and get crucified for it, or we're forcing a decision that might not be right.

"We're maybe a little bit over halfway of the first round with the people we're interested in talking to, and as soon as we're comfortable we'll move forward as quickly as we can, but I'm not going to put a time frame on it."

Croot admitted their decision to move on from Kearney without already having locked in a replacement was a bit unconventional, but said the club wanted to be able to go into their search without any ties holding them back.

The Warriors have been linked to a number of available coaches, some with plenty of first-grade experience such as Wayne Bennett, Anthony Griffin and Paul Green, as well as coaches yet to take charge of an NRL team like Payten, Ben and Shane Walker, and Jason Ryles.

Warriors interim head coach Todd Payten has been upfront about his desire to be a full-time NRL head coach. Photo / Photosport

Whether or not their next coach had a wealth of experience in the competition was not a determining factor in the search process, however, with the candidate's fit in the club being paramount.

"We've looked at a broad range. We have been looking high and low," Croot said.

"We have internally set up some criteria we evaluate each against and there are some core philosophies we are looking for within the club in that long term. We are weighting them against that.

"We will be all about that person that can continue to reinvent us and provide the destiny we expect – which is performing at the top of the ladder."

Warriors CEO Cameron George and chairman Rob Croot. Photo / Photosport

George said with everyone who has shown an interest in the role there has been one thing in common with them all.

"The theme that's come through with everyone is they want that chance, as we all do, to prove to New Zealand and fans abroad that we can get it right," George said.

"There's a real fire in the belly from a number of people we've spoken to that have different ways of achieving it and I'm really comfortable that when the call is made we've got a really good option.

"We've got some really good options, and they could be from Queensland, Victoria, the UK or even Penrose. It's actually a pretty good position we're in."