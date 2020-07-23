They're currently in the mix for Sonny Bill Williams' signature, as well as several loan signings, but it's a current NRL standout who Warriors CEO Cameron George has revealed as his dream signing for the New Zealand franchise.

When asked if he could go out and sign one player from any other team, Warriors chief executive Cameron George didn't need to think before singling out Parramatta Eels halfback Mitchell Moses.

"I love his energy, I love his aggression, I love his appetite to win," George said. "He kicks goals and when he loses, he loses it, when he wins he the most passionate about it."

Moses joined the Eels midway through the 2017 season after failing to meet expectations in 67 games with Wests Tigers. While it took a season or so for Moses to find his footing with Parramatta, since the side moved on from Corey Norman at five-eighth and paired Moses with Kiwi youngster Dylan Brown, the seniority has let Moses blossom.

"I just love the manner in which he goes about his business and I reckon he's been a huge factor from wooden spooners to where they're at now," George said.

Mitchell Moses. Photo / NRL Photos / Photosport

George also shot down suggestions that the NRL were looking into the possibility of the Warriors having nothing but home games in 2021, noting it would be a hard sell to other teams.

"I don't know where that's come from," George said.

"That would mean every club would have to give up a home game and that's not going to happen, and rightly so. We're not after any charity next year. It's onwards and upwards. We're a footy club, we're in the NRL, we want to beat everyone and we're doing what we're doing this year because we want to.

"For our fans, if we can get some additional value over here, that would be great. But we're not trying to push for it or anything like that."

With the world rocked by the Covid-19 pandemic this year, it is hard to plan too far ahead given how quickly things can change. In New South Wales and Victoria, cases have spiked recently, adding more doubt to establishing a transtasman bubble any time soon.

Should things trend in a similar direction over the coming months, there's a possibility the Warriors could again find themselves based in Australia in 2021.

While not an ideal scenario, George said it was one the club was currently discussing with the NRL.

"The difficult thing for all of us is you just don't know. We are working on what it would look like of the borders aren't open, and what that would mean for the NRL. Trust me, they're looking at it very closely.

"So, I haven't got an answer for you but we are aware that could be a possibility. We're not going anywhere near players, staff or anyone about that."

Warriors CEO Cameron George. Photo / Photosport

Warriors chairman and co-owner Rob Croot added: "It's moving so fast as well. It's only a couple of weeks ago that we were talking about the potential of playing the back end of the season at Mt Smart. Then we have border issues here in New Zealand, Victoria and New South Wales are heading in the wrong direction and the world that you're playing in completely changes.

"We're certainly mindful of it and as far as we can we're planning for it, but we've got a fair bit on the plate just to get through the rest of the rounds to prepare. We're very much week by week at the moment."