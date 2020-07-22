Sonny Bill Williams is reportedly "on the verge" of making a spectacular return to the NRL.

The star player's former club, the Sydney Roosters, are the frontrunners to acquire his services according to the Sydney Morning Herald, who noted that Williams "is seriously contemplating moving his family from Manchester in the coming days", to join the two-time defending champions.

Williams' eligibility to return to the NRL opened up when his current team, the Toronto Wolfpack, withdrew from the remainder of the English Super League season due to the "overwhelming financial challenges" posed by Covid-19. The club will return in 2021 and will continue to pay their players 55 per cent of their salaries until the end of the season, but the club's overseas players have been given the opportunity to chase NRL deals before the August 3rd transfer deadline.

The Herald report that the Roosters would even be interested in Williams staying on in a coaching role if he cannot return to the Wolfpack in 2021.

Advertisement

A return down under would see Williams take the field with around four to five rounds remaining in the season before the finals commence, while he would have to be given a special exemption to fly straight into Australia for a 14-day quarantine, as he is not an Australian citizen.

Williams is expected to make an announcement surrounding his future plans within the week.

Sonny Bill Williams. Photo / Getty

Many teams are reportedly interested in signing Williams, but while the New Zealand Warriors are considering an audacious bid, they are unlikely to send an SOS to the cross-code superstar.

"The two that we've discussed are Sonny and [Samoan international centre] Ricky Leutele," Warriors coach Todd Payten confirmed to D'Arcy Waldegrave on Newstalk ZB.

"There's a few things that are going to work against that. There's obviously cost and time. If we got the deal done within the week, they would have to get on a flight, they'd be in quarantine for two weeks and they would have to have at least two weeks of training under their belts to know that they can cover a game of NRL.

"By the time we probably only have four or five rounds left so we'll just have to weigh up whether it's worthwhile going down that avenue - let alone they being open to it. [There's also] the long-term decision whether it's better for us to get some time into our younger guys, which I'm probably leaning towards that way anyway."

With confirmation last week that Agnatius Paasi, David Fusitu'a, Ken Maumalo and King Vuniyayawa will be returning to New Zealand to be with their families after this Saturday's game against the Roosters, the Warriors have identified four or five potential players to bring in on loan, and Payten says that they have more pressing matters to attend to before considering signings from the Wolfpack.

"We still have a few outside backs we can lean on but if we get any more injuries we'll be very lean... we'll probably need players before they [Williams and Leutele] can join us."

Advertisement

Roosters captain Boyd Cordner would love to see Williams return to the club where he won a premiership in 2013, but he insists the Tricolours won't be filthy if SBW joins a rival team.

"We have got no attachment with Sonny at the moment, so if he chooses another club that is fine," Cordner said.

"But if he does make a return to the NRL, I'd definitely like to play alongside Sonny again.

"He would bring a lot of experience and he has got that X-factor."

Sonny Bill Williams could be set for a NRL return after being given the opportunity by his Toronto Wolfpack club. Photo / Photsport

Roosters veteran Mitchell Aubusson rolled out the welcome mat for Williams to return to Bondi. Aubusson praised the Auckland-born forward for revolutionising the club's culture during his two-year stint at the club in 2013 and 2014.

Williams sparked change by bringing his notepad to training and team meetings.

Advertisement

It's a tradition that continues at the Roosters today, according to Aubusson.

"We still use some of the stuff he introduced here today in his preparation, his diet and all the things that people take for granted," he said.

"Having played with Sonny and knowing what he brought to this club, he is special talent and a special guy.

"I think any club that had the opportunity to sign him would be lucky to have him."

Williams turns 35 in August, but Aubusson has no doubt the New Zealand superstar would handle the NRL's physicality.

"The way he prepares, he would probably play until he is 40, I reckon," he said.

Advertisement

"I'm not sure where he is at, but he would be more than welcome to play here at the Roosters."

- with news.com.au