The Brisbane Broncos' horror night against the West Tigers has gotten a whole lot worse with winger turned back rower Corey Oates suffering a broken femur.

While he and his teammates lost to the Tigers 48-0 in a performance that has once again heaped pressure on the side, Oates' wellbeing was of much greater importance after the horrific break.

It seemed an innocuous moment as Oates jammed his knee into the ground and was rolled over with 16 minutes left on the clock as he was cut down looking to score a try.

News was quickly passed around that it was looking more serious that first thought after Oates stood up and played the ball before falling to the ground.

The femur is the strongest bone in the human body with the NRL Physio Twitter account tweeting that it is a "Rare injury in sport as requires such a high force, more commonly seen in motor vehicle accidents" and can sometimes become a "medical emergency" with a six to 12 month recovery period.

On Fox League, Dan Ginnane said when he saw the telltale bulge that fans may be "feeling queasy at home".

"Jeez they're tough footballers," he said. "He had a bone sticking out of his leg and he tried standing up and getting on with it."

Oates was stretchered off the field in clear distress and was then transferred to the hospital.

Corey Oates grimaces in pain after suffering the brutal injury. Photo / Photosport

Coach Anthony Seibold saw Oates off in the ambulance before his press conference.

"It appears that he's got a compound fracture there of his femur. So, it's a very serious injury," he said. "Our thoughts go out to Corey. I just spoke to him then briefly as he was getting into the ambulance.

"He is in a fair bit of pain. He'll need to stay in Sydney, and we'll get some support around him by leaving a staff member with him down here."

Suspected femoral fracture for Corey Oates, can be medical emergency. Femur longest/strongest bone in the body, req significant traumatic force to fracture. Treatment usually surgery with rod. Recovery variable depending on fracture severity/complexity; general range 6-12 months pic.twitter.com/eFm92R6mp1 β€” NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 17, 2020

Fox League reporter Hannah Hollis shared how serious the injury was at first look tweeting some staff had said "It's the worst thing they've seen".

Social media was quick to react to the nightmarish injury, sending Oates all the best wishes for a safe and quick recovery.

