One of the sporting world's most high-profile romantic partnerships has come to an end.

Record-breaking NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick had been a public item since early 2018 but the New York Post has reported they have now split.

A representative for Patrick, 38, told the paper's Page Six website that the couple are "no longer together" after rumours of a break up began when Swipe Sports reported that Patrick had unfollowed the Green Bay Packers star on Instagram.

Aaron Rodgers turns out for the Green Bay Packers in 2017. Photo / Photosport

The relationship seemed to have still been thriving as early as December last year when the couple purchased a US$28 million ($43m) estate in Malibu.

However, some sense of instability was revealed during an interview in November 2019 when Patrick told Jenny McCarthy's SiriusXM radio show that the prospect of marriage was not on the horizon for the pair.

"You know what, that's one of those things, you can't be attached to something going a certain way because if you really want something to happen, there's that equal energy of being afraid that it's not going to happen," Patrick said at the time. "So you just have to let it go and be like, 'Well, am I having fun today? Yup.' Then life's good."

Danica Patrick in 2018. Photo / Photosport

Patrick was the first woman to win an IndyCar Series race, first to clinch a pole position in the NASCAR Cup Series and holds the record for the highest finish by a woman in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Daytona 500.

Rodgers, 36, is widely considered to be one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time having led his Packers side to a Super Bowl win in 2010 and claiming a host of NFL records since making his debut in 2005.