NRL players based outside Queensland, including the New Zealand Warriors, will not be allowed to leave their homes except to play or train as the league reverts to strict biosecurity measures enforced earlier in the year to protect against the spread of Covid-19.

Victoria has suffered a worrying spike in coronavirus cases and there is concern NSW may experience a similar trend. Thirteen new cases in the state were announced today and there are 28 infections linked to an outbreak at Sydney's Crossroads Hotel in Casula.

A return to the strict regulations means players won't be allowed to attend pubs, cafes, restaurants or golf courses, while the number of home visitors they're allowed will also be restricted.

"We won't take any risks with our players and the community," Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) chairman Peter V'landys said.

"All our decisions are based on the data and we've said from the start, if the data changes then we will be proactive and take the necessary action required.

"We are enforcing the original protocols to ensure our players are not mixing with the general community. We are doing everything we can to keep the playing group healthy during this period."

The Sydney Morning Herald reported the NRL was contemplating relocating every team to Queensland because of increased fears over how coronavirus will affect NSW, but that idea is on ice for now.

V'landys told the publication there is already a relocation plan in place the NRL could roll out if needed.

Queensland has closed its borders to residents of 77 Sydney suburbs after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk declared them coronavirus hot spots.

These include areas within Liverpool and Campbelltown in south-west Sydney. NRL matches have been played at Campbelltown Stadium this season.

Dejected Warriors players. Photo / Photosport

V'landys reportedly called an urgent ARLC meeting to determine if NRL players living in those suburbs will be exempt from the new border restrictions.

"I have written to the Queensland premier today. We believe that bringing in harsh and strict biosecurity measures now will ensure that there'll be no risk going to and from QLD, especially when we fly in and fly out," he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

A Queensland Health spokeswoman told NCA NewsWire anyone who had been in those Sydney suburbs and was not a Queensland resident would be turned around at the border. Queensland residents would be forced into hotel quarantine for two weeks.

Rugby League supremo and Channel 9 commentator Phil Gould said the NRL is prepared to move should the situation worsen in NSW.

"What I do know is the NRL is prepared," Gould said on Nine's 100% Footy.

"This will not exclude moving all teams to Brisbane to a safe environment to continue the competition if they have to. They're ready and loaded.

"They are ready to go, if in fact the borders shut again and we're in lockdown again, Peter V'landys will pick up the teams and move them to Queensland or anywhere else he has to do to keep the competition going.

"He will do everything and anything he can to play. They've got it prepared. They're ready. Planes are at the ready."

Round 10 will take place this weekend and following that, the NRL has 10 more rounds and four weeks of finals to play.