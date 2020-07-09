Laura Langman is currently in Queensland as she prepares for the Australian Super Netball competition with the Sunshine Coast Lightning - but what does that mean for the Silver Ferns? She talks to Cheree Kinnear about her international future.

The Silver Ferns could be without the services of veteran Laura Langman this year, with the former captain admitting she's not yet addressed her future with the side.

Langman last played for the Ferns in October's Constellation Cup, after opting to take a sabbatical in January and missing the Quad Series.

The 34-year-old has since returned to her Queensland home to captain the Sunshine Coast Lightning in the upcoming Super Netball competition.

Laura Langman and coach Noeline Taurua addressing the team during the 2019 Constellation Cup. Photo / Photosport

When asked what her plans were regarding the Silver Ferns, Langman said she hadn't yet made any decisions.

"I don't think you can pre-plan anything," Langman said. "I don't think there's any merit in being like 'yea definitely' because I think there's so much more water that needs to go under the bridge. It's a wait and see.

"Obviously there's so much up in the air. When the time comes to have a chat and catch up with [Silver Ferns head coach] Noeline Taurua and [assistant coach] Debbie Fuller, I'll see where they're at and see where they picture the squad to be.

"There are so many unknowns. I will wait until the time comes for that decision to be made."

Advertisement

With Langman committed to playing the Super Netball competition, it's unlikely she'll be available for the international series currently being planned for October.

However, the 2020 Constellation Cup would be timed for after Super Netball's conclusion.

Langman said she'll wait for Taurua to get in touch should the annual trans-Tasman series go ahead.

"When things get put in place, we'll probably have a chat about it if Noeline feels the need, but if she's happy to run with her squad then I trust her judgment 110 per cent so I'll wait to hear from her," she said.

Laura Langman during game three of the 2019 Constellation Cup. Photo / Photosport

Meanwhile, Langman is eyeing a return to the court on August 1 when the Super Netball season is set to start.

The recent surge of Covid-19 cases in the state of Victoria, however, has left question marks for competition organisers.

Melbourne netball teams are reportedly set to be relocated to a different state in the coming weeks and are understood to be committed to the move.

Langman said its business as usual on the Sunshine Coast.

Advertisement

"I guess the decision-makers are obviously factoring that in, if there's anything we've learnt through Covid it's that decisions are never straightforward. There are so many stakeholders and various parties that need to be taken into consideration and I really do feel for the Victorian teams," Langman said.

"It's tough so we're waiting to hear but preparing as usual … you've got to be optimistic, you've got to be hopeful and if all goes well, I can't see why it won't go ahead."