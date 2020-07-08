Elliot Collier is getting used to having things shoved up his nose.

With the United States continuing to be ravaged by Covid-19, Major League Soccer has created a bubble in Orlando, Florida with all 26 teams relocated for the "MLS is Back Tournament".

Among them are Collier's Chicago Fire and the All Whites striker has been regularly subjected to the intrusive coronavirus nasal test.

"You never get used to it," Collier told the Herald.

"It's pretty brutal but it's what we have to do in these times.

"I've had close to 20 nose swabs. We've also had blood drawn and we were having saliva testing back in Chicago. They're really on top of the testing.

"We have mandatory testing every second day and 24 hours prior to any match."

Ironically, the stringent testing has seen Chicago's first game of the tournament postponed after their scheduled opponent Nashville had five players return positive results. That followed the withdrawal of FC Dallas on Monday after 10 players and a staff member tested positive.

Collier and Chicago will instead play a friendly tomorrow against Minnesota United (featuring fellow All Whites Michael Boxall and Noah Billingsley) before facing Miami next Tuesday.

Results in the three competitive matches each side is scheduled to play in Orlando will count towards the revamped regular MLS season, with officials then hoping to return to regular home and away matches.

Elliot Collier. Photo / Photosport

Collier remains philosophical about the spread of the virus which has played havoc with his burgeoning professional career.

"It's been challenging for everyone in the world," he said.

"This is an unprecedented time and corona has hit everyone, no matter what job or race. It doesn't matter who you are, it's affected you.

"We spent the early part of corona isolating at home, doing what training we could. As time progressed and we got clearance, we were allowed to do more and more. As of the last six weeks, we've been able to train fully as a team.

"It's been amazing to be back preparing for something and having that goal of preparing for this tournament."

Collier debuted for the All Whites in November, playing in matches against Ireland and Lithuania, the first under new national coach Danny Hay.

But the Rotorua-born 25-year-old hasn't played a competitive match since March 1, with the MLS season halted by Covid-19 shortly afterwards.

"Obviously you can't replicate football unless you're playing football," said Collier.

"But we were all committed over quarantine and everyone was doing what they could to stay fit. When we got back into training we were just getting after it and playing as many inter-squad games as we could to build that match fitness.

"In that first week or so, our bodies were adjusting back to the load and all the physical demands of football which are very different from running straight lines on a footpath.

"Everybody on my team has done really well and been really committed so we're pretty happy with where we are this point."