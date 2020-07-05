Blake Green has hit out at his dumping from the Warriors, saying he has yet to talk the situation over with axe-wielding owner Mark Robinson.

An irritated Green starred in the Warriors' win over the Broncos on Saturday night, just a day after Robinson publicly announced he and Gerard Beale would not get new contracts at the end of 2020.

Green admitted to NRL.com he had been a "little bit" shocked and wanted to prove a point as the Warriors bounced back from a massive defeat against Melbourne in the previous round.

The 33-year-old says he still has something to contribute to future Warriors campaigns.

Advertisement

"It irritated me a little bit but the club's made a decision and I can't do anything about that, so I'll just keep playing my role in the footy team and do as best I can," said Green, whose career includes a minor premiership and grand final appearance with Melbourne.

"I know the club's potentially in a bit of a rebuilding stage, so maybe they made a decision that I'm not going to be a part of that.

"I'm really proud of what I've done since I came to the footy club. My first year here was the first time we made the finals in seven years."

Blake Green in possession. Photo / Photosport

Green - who stood in as captain for the suspended Roger Tuivasa-Sheck against Brisbane - said he would continue to give everything to the club, despite his disappointment

"I get along really well with the playing group, there's some fantastic people here. It is what it is, I can't change it," Green said.

"I love footy. I still want to keep playing.

"Hopefully I can be of some use to someone and we'll see how the next couple of days play out."

Blake Green. Photo / Photosport

Green will seek a talk with Robinson this week.

Advertisement

"I didn't leave my room (on Friday) to be honest, I had two points to get and a game to win for my footy team so I put it to the side," he said.