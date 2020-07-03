Warriors owner Mark Robinson has confirmed the Warriors will move on Blake Green and other players managed by controversial agent Isaac Moses after the 2020 season.

In an interview with 1 NEWS, Robinson said he is aiming to reduce Moses' impact on his squad.

READ MORE:

• Rugby League: NRL agent manipulated Warriors, claims Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart

• Rugby league: Warriors player Leivaha Pulu rushes back to New Zealand after pregnant wife's car crash

• Rugby league: Changes come for Warriors ahead of NRL clash with Melbourne Storm

• Rugby league: Warriors chief executive Cameron George denies reports team could leave NRL

"There's a few of the other boys going," he told 1 NEWS.

Advertisement

"Green and (Gerard) Beale and a few of them are going, and we're going to be really, really cautious of how we approach any other players (managed by Moses)."

Axed coach Stephen Kearney, Adam Blair and interim coach Todd Payten are all managed by Moses.

Earlier this month League great Ricky Stuart said the Warriors had been "ruined" by the influence of 'a player agent'.

The Canberra Raiders coach, a former Kangaroo, implied that controversial Sydney agent Isaac Moses, who runs Cove Agency, is at the heart of the Warriors troubles.

Stuart's tirade against player managers was fueled by the impending loss of his clever England forward John Bateman to another club. Bateman hired Moses as his new agent late last season.

The Telegraph reported Stuart as saying he didn't want the Raiders to "be ruined like the Broncos or Warriors" after they released Bateman from the final year of his contract in 2021.

"The NRL needs to help clubs with how we have to deal with certain managers over the way they agitate clubs and manipulate communications and negotiations to suit them and them only," Stuart said.

"It's not always in the best interest of the player.

Advertisement

"The last thing we will be is a club like the Broncos or Warriors where they have been ruined by agitation and manipulation of roster.

"Until the league jumps in and starts helping the club with the rot that happens with manipulation of rosters, we have our hands tied behind our back."

Moses, who had his NRL accreditation cancelled this month, represents some of league's biggest names including the Melbourne Storm legend Cameron Smith.