Ho-hum: North Island v South Island.

Rugby missed out on a massive opportunity if it wanted to fire up a powerful new rivalry on the field.

Auckland v The Rest. Now that would have been sensational.

The media has been proposing likely teams for the alleged inter-island spectacular and they simply reveal that the concept is a dog's breakfast.

The moment you see true blue Northlander Jack Goodhue playing for the South Island, you know it is a sham.

The moment you hear true maroon Southlander Damian McKenzie trying manfully to say he's okay playing for the North Island, you know it is a sham.

Here's the biggest problem, apart from the eligibility shenanigans. There is no outrageous rivalry between Wellington and Nelson, Palmerston North and Dunedin, Whangarei and Invercargill.

The reason State of Origin works so well is because league doesn't have to make up a rivalry between Queensland and New South Wales.

Queensland, despite years of dominance, are still the feisty underdogs, trying to prove themselves.

Same for rugby, where Auckland have spiralled into becoming rugby's poor relation, trying to overturn the might of Canterbury and the Wellington Rugby Kremlin.

This had so much potential.

The Six Nations is rugby's best tournament below test level, by a long way, because it is propelled by genuine rivalry, based on some serious non-sporting history between the countries and particularly between England and everyone else.

There was potential to mirror that here.

There is a very real antipathy between Auckland and everyone else, one that was created by everyone else.

As we poor Aucklanders keep getting told, we're a useless drain on the country. Actually, I'm not sure why we're not seen as real deal Kiwis. No one has ever truly explained that.

But we're not. So why not use that natural fault line? Auckland v The Rest is so genuinely deep-seated it has the potential to become a long running rugby saga.

Sometimes I think rugby is actually afraid of real confrontation. It doesn't even like a good debate.

As for North v South, who the hell cares?

Tough talk

A massive tick to Crusaders prop Joe Moody, for his pre-match comments before the Chiefs game.

"I've always had a bit of a chip on my shoulder with the Chiefs anyway," reckoned the All Black front rower, who wondered if there was a "deep-seated hatred" between the sides.

This drew a response from Chiefs coach Warren Gatland.

It's the sort of stuff which is standard in professional sport around the world, and sadly missing from New Zealand rugby.

It took a strong man to break the mould.

Maybe it was a watershed moment for the game. I hope other players have taken note and some inspiration from Moody, who instantly became my new favourite All Black.

Power point

Public money was misused on the America's Cup a long time before we heard confusing allegations involving a Hungarian bank account.

The general count is that rate and taxpayers have flung about $250m into next year's event, which will last a few weeks or so. And there's more to come. Seriously?

There is no way in the world that so much should have been spent on a one-off yachting event. Quite frankly it's obscene.

It is a classic case of who you know. The America's Cup is a plaything of the white, male ruling class, a group which is superb at looking after itself and propagating its hobbies.

Brand failure

And then there is this. The America's Cup has manipulated millions and millions out of our wallets in the name of it being good branding for New Zealand.

They've never presented any studies to back the claim up of course. You can now ask whether the America's Cup actually equals good branding anyway.

Land ahoy

Speaking of Hungary and yachting, no one else ever has before.

Not that Wiki is the be-all and end-all, but it is a good starting point for research. Under Hungarian sailors, Wiki does extremely well and has found three people.

One of them is Bela Lugosi, the actor best known for playing Count Dracula nearly a century ago. He starred as a sailor in a film and, as people did in those days, arrived in America on a ship.

A good sign for the Warriors

There have been a lot of players linked to the Warriors in the past year or so, but the latest is the most interesting.

The club needs a quality Australian in the halves, to set the tone, drive the team around.

Jackson Hastings, who is playing for Wigan, fits the bill. A report out of Australia says the Warriors first targeted him last year, when he was on tour with the British side.

The Warriors' inability to sign new players has become legendary. It's the major reason why I believe former coach Steve Kearney had to go.

The club needs a coach who can attract a few quality signings - particularly in key positions - to complement its own efforts at player development.

Quality halves and hookers don't grow on trees, and they certainly don't grow out of New Zealand league.

The fact is, they haven't really replaced the extreme potential which Shaun Johnson offered in erratic doses, or to go further back the long term influence that James Maloney could have brought to the Auckland club.

Players who grow up in Australia have the distinct advantage of playing in their tough junior systems. It is the best place to find halves and hookers, even if a Stacey Jones or Johnson might pop up now and then.

Hastings' reputation was hurt during his time at Manly, where it felt as if the wonderkid may have a difficult personality. That's how it came across at times.

But his career is back on track with the famous English club Wigan. It would be a massive boost to the Warriors if he came here on a long term deal.