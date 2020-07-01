The Warriors have targeted Jackson Hastings, the current player of the year in Britain, in an apparent effort to revamp their halves combination.

That's according to the latest report out of Australia, which also claims that Chanel Harris-Tavita is set for more game time.

The Telegraph states the Warriors first approached Wigan's Hastings when Great Britain toured here last year.

The suggestion is that the 21-year-old Harris-Tavita will be on trial for his future at the club over the coming weeks, under interim coach Todd Payten, with Hastings being lined up should he fall short.

If so, it would be a tall order for Harris-Tavita, who showed a lot of promise last year but would struggle to quickly match the pedigree of 2019 Man of Steel Hastings.

The 24-year-old Hastings is an Australian whose NRL career with the Manly Sea Eagles came to an unfortunate end two years ago after an altercation with star halfback Daly Cherry-Evans.

Hastings has played a handful of games for Great Britain, qualifying for them through his British grandmother. He is the son of Kevin Hastings, who was a revered player at the Sydney Roosters where Jackson's career began.

The Warriors have been linked to a string of players in the past year or so but failed to get a big signature across the line. It remains to be seen if the speculation around Hastings falls into that category.

Harris-Tavita started the season in former coach Steve Kearney's plans, primarily because of his kicking game. But after rule changes during lockdown the sharp running Kodi Nikorima emerged to partner Blake Green.

Green is 33, and despite some commanding performances this year is hardly the future of the club. Nikorima is a dangerous runner whose best games have inspired the Warriors' two 2020 victories but he is also erratic.

"If Harris-Tavita struggles to nail down a spot, the Warriors will revisit their interest in Hastings," the Telegraph claimed.

Wigan are ready to splash a lot of cash on John Bateman, who is making a controversial exit from Canberra later this year, after being released from the final year of his contract.

This led Raiders coach Ricky Stuart to launch an attack on player agents this week, which included the claim that the Warriors and Broncos had been "ruined" by roster manipulation.

But Isaac Moses, the main agent in Stuart's firing line, has hit back in the Sydney Morning Herald saying his job is to represent his clients in the best way possible.

"(Canberra CEO) Don Furner made it clear the club isn't in the habit of letting good players go, but was honest about the difficulties of managing their roster off the back of a grand final, with unanticipated Origin bonuses to also factor in," Moses said.

"It was Canberra who agreed a clause in John's current deal to sit down and revisit his salary each year – a contract I had nothing to do with."

Moses made no mention of Stuart's claim about the Warriors and Broncos, where he represents both head coaches and about a dozen players.

Meanwhile Auckland player manager Stan Martin has reportedly approached the NRL for welfare support for three Warriors players who want to return home.

Wings Ken Maumalo and David Fusitu'a, and forward Agnatius Paasi, are likely to quit the Warriors camp in Australia after three more matches unless their families are granted exemptions to visit by Australian authorities.

Warriors CEO Cameron George says he is still talking with the club's owners about whether the players will be paid if they are no longer playing.

"We have very sensible owners who are genuine, caring people…the players will be fully briefed on what it means one way or other," he said.

"This isn't the boys fault. We're hoping and praying every day that we'll get the families and the players reunited ASAP."

Paasi has four young children, Maumalo is also young father and Fusitu'a is expecting his first child, the SMH reported.