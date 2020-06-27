The Warriors are on the hunt for more loan players as three of their top players set a deadline for returning home.

Heavy defeats to the Rabbitohs and Storm and the sacking of coach Stephen Kearney have put the club's Australia-based NRL campaign in disaster territory. Interim coach Todd Payten is dealing with fires everywhere.

READ MORE:

• Rugby league: Melbourne Storm legends make rare address to 'downcast' Warriors locker room

• Rugby league: New Zealand Warriors interim coach Todd Payten makes infamous start to new role

• Rugby league: Warriors CEO Cameron George confirms team will stay in Australia for at least three more weeks

• Rugby league: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck wants Warriors to put lessons into action after win over North Queensland Cowboys

Star wings Ken Maumalo and David Fusitu'a and prop Agnatius Paasi have indicated that if their families can't join them in Australia, they will quit the camp after three more games.

Advertisement

And there are no guarantees that more Warriors won't decide to head home if their families are still blocked from entering Australia.

The problems don't stop there. Captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is almost certain to be suspended for the match against the Broncos on Saturday because of an illegal shoulder charge during the massive loss to Melbourne.

Meanwhile, the Roosters have recalled Warriors loan player Poasa Faamausili, after they lost three forwards to major injuries while beating the Dragons.

Blake Green reacts. Melbourne Storm v Vodafone Warriors. NRL Rugby League, Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Sydney, NSW, Australia. 26th June 2020. Poto / www.photosport.nz

The only really good news is the form of the Broncos, their next opponents, who have lost five straight leaving coach Anthony Seibold under all sorts of pressure. They hit new lows, being smashed by the batting Gold Coast Titans 30 - 12 in the latest round.

The Warriors' search for another loan player has already begun, CEO Cameron George confirmed. And the club will have to seek more reinforcements if Fusitu'a, Maumalo and Paasi depart. Fringe prop Leivaha Pulu will also pull out after the Cronulla game unless travel restrictions are eased.

More cases of Covid-19 in Australia are not helping the Warriors cause.

The Warriors were initially hopeful that the travel situation between Australia and New Zealand would change allowing the team to return home for part of the NRL season, or enable family members to join the players across the ditch.

The travel bans apply to non-Australian residents. The Warriors made group applications for exemptions in May but the NRL indicated in recent days that they would probably be denied by Australian Government authorities.

Advertisement

Warriors players look dejected after another Storm try during the round seven NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the New Zealand Warriors. Photo / Getty Images.

The head of the Australia Rugby League Commission Peter V'landys has stepped in to try and get some Government action, but the signs are not that good.

George said the Warriors had done everything in their power to sort the situation out.

"It's not like you can go to the Post Office and pay $26 for an exemption," he said.

"There are thousands of people in the queue. This is a Federal Government decision."

When asked if more players might decide to seek a return home, George said the offer to return on compassionate grounds had always remained on the table.

"I'm not going to pick the eyes out of the squad - it's a case by case basis," he said.