A trio of rugby league legends have made what appears to be an attempt to lift the spirits of New Zealand Warriors players following the side's latest NRL defeat.

In what is both a rare sight and bold showing of support for their fellow competitors, Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith, coach Craig Bellamy and assistant Ryan Hoffman have been captured on Sky TV giving an address to a dejected-looking Warriors squad and coaching staff.

The Warriors had earlier been defeated 50-6 by the Storm following a week which saw head coach Stephen Kearney sacked by the club. The vast majority of the squad have also spent weeks isolated from their families and loved ones in order to maintain the club's place in the competition.

Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith addresses the Warriors locker room. Photo / Photosport

While the two clubs are fierce rivals on the footy field, they have a shared history in playing and coaching staff; a fact that likely contributed to this extraordinary scene taking place.

"There are some former Storm players currently playing for the Warriors, as well as Ryan Hoffman is a former Warriors player as well," Fox Sports commentator Kevin Walters said while viewing the stirring scenes.

"I think it's great. I think everyone in the game feels for the Warriors, what they're going through.

"Sometimes a voice from another club, saying hang in there fellas we appreciate what you're doing, could be the turning factor for the Warriors and where their season is heading."

Co-commentator Sam Burgess speculated that the Storm had perceived a lack of positive energy amongst the Warriors side during the game and felt compelled to help.

"It looks flat in there doesn't it?" Sam Burgess said.

"They looked a bit down, downcast and sad. I think Craig and Cameron have probably seen that, felt it in the performance."

Meanwhile, Warriors interim coach Todd Payten says the club will be discussing how to manage those players estranged from loved ones in New Zealand during a meeting with the NRL on Saturday.

"Everyone misses their family, but that's not a good enough reason to perform why we're performing.

"That should actually be the reason why we pull our finger out and work our butt off to do our families justice and all the people back home... but we're a million miles away."

Payten added that players might soon look to leave Australia and the coach said "I'm not going to stand in their way" if players do want to go.