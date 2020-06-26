EDITORIAL

Early yesterday morning the announcement came of New Zealand and Australia's success in bidding to host the FIFA 2023 Women's World Cup.

This achievement cannot be overstated. It's a massive boost to the confidence of both countries. For one thing, it's the first time two nations from different football territories (Oceania and Asia) will co-host a World Cup level FIFA tournament.

In the case of New Zealand, it's a victory for the whanau of 5 million who crushed the Covid-19 curve. Having a community clear of the coronavirus is a huge asset when competing against other nations for events.

Brazil, with its tragedy still unfolding of more than a million current cases, and climbing, withdrew its bid earlier this month, stating it needed to concentrate all resources on fighting the virus.

It's estimated it cost France $105 million to host the 2019 Cup, which was won by the United States, although it recouped a good portion of the expense through sponsorships and ticket sales. FIFA also contributed a significant sum to cover broadcast production and tournament prize money.

Even without making an immediate profit, host nations claim longer-term economic benefits in increased tourism for host cities. Citizens and business owners in host cities also reap long-term benefits in improved public amenities.

Come 2023, Aotearoa New Zealand will be ready to showcase our hospitality. Be ready to jump on ticket bookings, this will be an experience of a lifetime. And you earned it.