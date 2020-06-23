It's official – the Warriors were denied a penalty try against the Rabbitohs.

And interim coach Todd Payten says it "potentially" played a part in the sacking of Steve Kearney.

Payten confirmed he has been appointed head coach for the rest of this season, while also knowing the club wants to find a higher profile coach to take over next year.

Payten has a huge first up assignment on Friday night against the powerhouse Melbourne Storm, who have been erratic under the new rules.

It means his first assignment as head coach will see him face Craig Bellamy, one of the greatest coaches in NRL history.

Warriors interim coach Todd Payten described the news of Stephen Kearney's sacking as 'like a death in the family'. Video / Warriors / NRL

Kearney's assistant Payten admits he was "rattled" on being offered the top job.

In an interview with Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave, he further revealed how the weekend sacking was handled, and outlined his short and long term plans this season.

The Warriors were trailing 6-18 when Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell's swinging arm took out David Fusitu'a, preventing a try and dazing the big Warriors back.

"Steve got a call from the referees' boss (who said) it should have been a penalty try - they missed it," said Payten.

"It doesn't help us one little bit now – it's disappointing they continue to miss stuff like that in our games against us.

"That play potentially had a big bearing on the game and possibly Steve's future – it's a really difficult one to swallow."

Stephen Kearney. Photo / Photosport

Payten described it as a "difficult couple of days for everyone involved, particularly Steve".

The players were able to sit down with the sacked coach on Saturday, when Kearney explained at length what had gone on.

"We all had a couple of beers together that evening, it was the right way to do it I think," he said.

"I was unsure how to feel ... we just came together, let the players talk, and from there re-focused and talked about what we're over here to do.

"I had got a call at 9.30 (from CEO Cameron George) on Saturday morning. I was really rattled myself along with the rest of the staff and players. It was a shock.

"It was a surprise – I needed some time to process it, went and met Mooks (Kearney), he encouraged me to do it. He handled that whole process very, very well."

Payten said George was "up front, they are going to open market and go for best coach available, I'm aware and happy with that".

"I have an ambition to be a head coach no doubt about that, but I'm not in a hurry, this is a great experience."

Interim Warriors coach Todd Payten will drip feed changes. Photo / Photosport

His first psychology ploy as a head coach involved getting the players to watch only the first half of the 12-40 defeat against the Rabbitohs.

"With everything which went on over the weekend we streamlined the review. We asked the players to watch the first half - to have a feel they were right in the game.

"We went over the line four times in the game without getting points. We also spoke about our defensive frailties - we've haemorrhaged points over last two weeks.

"It's as simple as the opposition getting in our 20 metre zone and going over in six plays.

"There are technicalities around that, some attitude and effort areas which can improve as well. Good sides find a way to make tackles and that's been our focus this week."

Payten said he would be making changes.

"There will be a natural progression - changes we plan to make will have to be drip-fed. People who watch the game closely will see small changes week to week. Hopefully six to eight weeks down the track we'll have made some good improvements."

Further HIA checks are needed on Fusitu'a and prop Lachlan Burr, while Wayde Egan is suspended.

Karl Lawton takes over at hooker with Chanel Harris-Tavita and Kodi Nikorima the candidates to back him up at dummy half during the game.

Warriors: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, David Fusitu'a, Peta Hiku, Patrick Herbert, Ken Maumalo, Kodi Nikorima, Blake Green, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Karl Lawton, Lachlan Burr, Jack Murchie, Tohu Harris, Adam Blair. Interchange (from): Chanel Harris-Tavita, Poasa Faamausili, Agnatius Paasi, Isaiah Papali'i, Gerard Beale, Adam Pompey, Josh Curran, Leivaha Pulu.