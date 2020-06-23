By RNZ

Former Samoan rugby league international Maugaloto Palu has been arrested for attempted murder.

The former prop is in police custody facing four charges including one count of attempted murder, and two of grievous bodily harm and one of armed with a dangerous weapon.

Palu appeared today via video link from Tanumalala prison for the first mention of his case which has been adjourned until Monday.

He was arrested over a week ago after he allegedly attacked two men with a machete at the Savalalo fish market.

He has not entered a plea but remains in custody.

