The New Zealand Warriors are coming in for criticism from journalists and fans after firing head coach Stephen Kearney this afternoon.

The club today confirmed that Kearney has been let go after the Warriors' 40-12 defeat to the South Sydney Rabbitohs last night.

Assistant coach Todd Payten will be the interim replacement.

Although Kearney's record as head coach was sub-par - with the Warriors twice finishing 13th and his win rate a mere 41.8 per cent - many feel that he deserved longer than six games in charge this season, considering what the Warriors had to go through by uplifting their lives to be based in Australia due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Newstalk ZB journalist and commentator Jason Pine led the way, calling the decision "heartless and cold".

Heartless and cold from the Warriors. I know sport is a results business but 2020 isn’t normal in any sense and needs adjusted thinking. They’ve sacked a coach in a bubble. Not particularly classy for mine. https://t.co/c2eNJ35DQQ — Jason Pine (@pineyzb) June 20, 2020

Tough day for @NZWarriors The timing, considering what team has gone through and still faces, leaves little to be desired. — D’Arcy (@DArcyWaldegrave) June 20, 2020

Warriors doing the most Warriors thing possible. Sacking Stephen Kearney now is just madness. How is it going to help a team already struggling through an unparalleled and difficult season... why not two years ago if anything #NRL #warriors — Jake Duke (@JakeDuke1) June 20, 2020

Warriors CEO Cameron George said he felt a change of leadership was needed.

"Stephen is extremely professional and has put in a huge amount of effort in the role but, along with the owners, we feel we need to make a change now in the best interests of the club.

"We're so grateful to Stephen for the dedication he has shown to us in what have been difficult circumstances. His commitment, work ethic and concern for the wellbeing of the club, players and their families through this challenging year is testament to his character and we wish him and his family all the best for the future."

Warriors CEO Cameron George and former head coach Stephen Kearney. Photo / Photosport

Given the Warriors' circumstances have seen them having to loan in a player to ensure they had a large-enough squad, there were joking suggestions on Twitter that they could also be loaned a coach.

Stephen Kearney being sacked after willingly sacrificing time away from his family to base himself and his team out of Australia is a little rough. Where to from here? Are other NRL clubs going to loan us a coach too? 🥴 — Jordan Patu. (@Jordan_Patu) June 20, 2020

If I was stranded across the other side of the Tasman for the entire NRL season and away from home and family, with the results of this year not really mattering in a real context, I would simply sack the coach. — Elliott Smith (@elliottnz) June 20, 2020

go the mighty vodafone abandoning their coach in the middle of a pandemic https://t.co/7WPR1WNIFq — Josh (@trillyelliot) June 20, 2020

Genuinely dumbfounded that the Warriors have sacked Stephen Kearney at this point in this particular season. The side is struggling, for sure, but don’t see how getting rid of him helps right now. #NRL — Brendan Bradford (@1bbradfo) June 20, 2020

Kearney signed with the Warriors as head coach for the 2017 season, guiding the club to the finals in 2018.

Payten (41) joined the Warriors' coaching staff last season after working with the Cowboys. He was a member of their coaching staff when they won the NRL grand final in 2015. During his 259-game playing career, he experienced grand final success when he helped the Wests Tigers to their maiden premiership in 2005.

George said the club appreciated Payten stepping in to take up the role on an interim basis, and the club would now work with the owners on an agreed process to appoint a new head coach.