The Warriors have sacked coach Stephen Kearney with two years remaining on his contract.

The club today confirmed that Kearney has been let go after the Warriors' 40-12 defeat to the South Sydney Rabbitohs last night.

The Daily Telegraph report that he is expected to be replaced by assistant coach Todd Payten for the remainder of the season.

The Warriors players and staff were been informed of the decision this afternoon.

Advertisement

- More to come