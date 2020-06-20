How the Warriors rated in their 40-12 loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck – 5

Had a few shockers on the end of kicks early on, and only made 50 per cent of his tackles. His running game was strong, however.

Gerard Beale – 5

Put his hand up for carries early in the set and made plenty of ground, making 163 metres.

Peta Hiku – 4

Outside of bringing the ball up early in the tackle count, Hiku struggled to make his mark.

Patrick Herbert – 4

Advertisement

Was barely sighted.

David Fusitu'a – 6

David Fusitu'a scored a try before being forced from the field. Photo / Photosport

Produced a well-taken try and made tackles when required, but was limited to one half of football after failing a head injury assessment.

Kodi Nikorima – 4

Started well looking to test the defence with his running game, but was sin binned in the 23rd minute and struggled to find his way back into the game.

Blake Green – 6

Blake Green flashed his running game against the South Sydney Rabbitohs. Photo / Photosport

A solid kicking performance, and showed glimpses of a running game and his playmaking ability. Green put in a solid shift.

Jamayne Taunoa-Brown – 5

Advertisement

Did some work on both ends but was well contained for the majority of the game.

Wayde Egan – 6

Tackled well and showed small glimpses of his running game, but his service from the play-the-ball lacked speed. He's slowly finding his footing in the Warriors' system.

Lachlan Burr – 5

Lachlan Burr in possession. Photo / Photosport

Started well but was forced from the pitch early for an HIA after an awkward tackle. He did not return.

Eliesa Katoa – 5

Had promising moments but was hampered by what appeared to be an ankle injury.

Tohu Harris – 8

A workhorse at both ends of the park, making plenty of metres and tackles. The Warriors' best for the fourth week in a row.

Adam Blair – 5

Not his greatest game of the season. Ran the ball hard and tackled well, but made some costly errors.

Karl Lawton – 5

Missed some opportunities and fell off a tackle in trying to prevent a try, but he had his moments with ball in hand.

Poasa Faamausili – 6

Tackled well and ran the ball hard. Put his hand up for carries and made a dent when he had the ball in his grip.

Jack Murchie – 5

Made plenty of tackles but didn't make much of an impact on attack.

Agnatius Paasi - 7

Wasn't used until the final 30 minutes but impressed when he was given the opportunity, scoring a consolation try.