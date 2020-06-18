Since the resumption of the 2020 NRL season, the Warriors have enjoyed their resurgence into relevancy.

A season that began with two thrashings has been turned around to show signs of promise and potential. But now they've got their footing, the challenge awaiting them over the next month will give a clear indication of their season's trajectory.

Across the next five weeks, the Warriors play just one team with a winning record. Tomorrow night, they meet the 2-3 South Sydney Rabbitohs at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney before turning their attention to the Melbourne Storm (4-1), Brisbane Broncos (2-3), Cronulla Sharks (1-4) and Gold Coast Titans (1-4). Beyond that, they will have only three matches against teams outside the top eight.

Of the five teams awaiting them over the next month, only the Storm have conceded fewer points than the Warriors so far this season, although all but the Titans have scored more than the Kiwi outfit.

The Rabbitohs and Broncos matches will be telling of the Warriors' fortunes.

Since the resumption of the competition, with new rules introduced to help speed up the game, the Rabbitohs have struggled to find any sort of consistent form. A team capable of playing a free-flowing, fast-paced style of football, the Rabbitohs struggled to score points early.

However, a 32-point outing in their last match against the Titans showed signs they were starting to figure things out — which seemed to go hand in hand with superstar fullback Latrell Mitchell finally starting to look comfortable with his new team.

"You could go right through their footy team," Stephen Kearney said of the South Sydney dangers.

"I think [Cody] Walker is pretty dangerous when he has the footy in his hand ... they love to play a fast-paced type of footy built from some pretty big middle forwards that get the on the front foot, with Damian Cook coming out of dummy half and guys that can really take advantage of that.

"We have to be at our very best defensively."

The Warriors attack could be buoyed by the late inclusion of star back David Fusitu'a tomorrow night, who is available for selection after having to spend the last couple of weeks in quarantine. Fusitu'a will add a much needed lift to an attack that has at times struggled.

In Brisbane, injuries have ravaged the Broncos which has seen them handed three straight defeats. However, the cavalry is starting to return, with star forwards Tevita Pangai Jr (suspension) and Alex Glenn (leg injury) getting back on to the pitch tonight in Gosford against the Knights. By the time the Warriors meet the Broncos, the Queenslanders could be back at full strength.

Unlike the Sharks and Titans, who have been among the biggest strugglers this season, the Rabbitohs and Broncos are among the best in the competition at full strength. If the Warriors are going to be a chance to make the playoffs this season, its games like these they need to win.

The top contenders have already begun to emerge from the rest of the pack, with the Parramatta Eels, Sydney Roosters, Melbourne Storm and Canberra Raiders looking a cut above the rest.

However, should the Warriors pick up at least three wins in their next five games — which would include tipping up either the Rabbitohs, Storm or Broncos — it will send a message to those who have doubted their ability that they're not just going to be the feel-good story the competition uses to promote the game.

It's early in the season still, but now is the time for the Warriors to make their mark.