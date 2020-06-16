Super Rugby Aotearoa is underway and already some performances have stood out from the pack. Here are the opening week's power rankings, without taking into account injured players and those with a bye.

All Blacks

Super Rugby Aotearoa positional power rankings

Props

Hooker

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Locks

Related articles:

Loose forwards

Halfbacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

First five-eighths

Midfielders

Wings

Fullback