Super Rugby Aotearoa is underway and already some performances have stood out from the pack. Here are the opening week's power rankings, without taking into account injured players and those with a bye.

All Blacks power rankings

Aaron Smith was terrific in the Highlanders' upset win over the Chiefs in Dunedin. He maintained a good pace to the attack, read the game well and defended well. His influence on the game was particularly important for his side when they found themselves a player down on two occassions, and it was a beautiful sight for Highlanders fans to see him play the full 80. Smith made quite the start to the new competition.

Super Rugby Aotearoa positional power rankings

Props

Ofa Tuungafasi had a big performance against the Hurricanes. Photo / Getty Images

1. Ofa Tuungafasi

Took on a big workload on the defensive end and performed well at set piece time. Tuungafasi took every opportunity to make his presence felt.

2. Nepo Laulala

3. Siate Tokolahi

Hooker

Ash Dixon was reliable at lineout time. Photo / Photosport

1. Ash Dixon

Made plenty of tackles, scored a well-taken try and, most importantly, was the most consistent No 2 in the country when it came to the lineout. It was a rare start for the veteran, but the Highlanders coaches were rewarded for the selection.

2. Dane Coles

3. Samisoni Taukei'aho

Locks

Patrick Tuipulotu mingles with fans after the Blues win over the Hurricanes. Photo / Photosport

1. Patrick Tuipulotu

Bonus style points for his pink hair aside, Tuipulotu was among the best players of the round. Forcing turnovers, stealing opposition throws and making tackles, it was a strong showing from the Blues captain.

2. Josh Dickson

3. Tupou Vaa'i

Loose forwards

Hoskins Sotutu has impressed in a short time for the Blues. Photo / Getty Images

1. Hoskins Sotutu

A player for Blues fans - if not All Blacks fans - to get excited about, Sotutu was dynamic at the back of the Blues scrum. Running the ball hard, forcing turnovers, making tackles, stealing lineouts, Sotutu did a bit of everything.

2. Dalton Papali'i

3. Lachlan Boshier

Halfbacks

Aaron Smith was the round's most influential player. Photo / Photosport

1. Aaron Smith

Read above. A terrific performance from a leader who will continue to be heavily relied on by his team.

2. TJ Perenara

3. Brad Weber

First five-eighths

Otere Black retained the No10 jersey for the Blues' opening round match. Photo / Photosport

1. Otere Black

Despite Beauden Barrett being in the lineup, Black was allowed to steer the ship and did a good job of it. His vision and kicking game were assets to the side in an impressive win.

2. Mitch Hunt

3. Jackson Garedn-Bachop

Midfielders

Rieko Ioane was a handful against the Blues. Photo / Photosport

1. Rieko Ioane

It would be hard for anyone to complain about Ioane lining up in the midfield if he keeps playing like this. Getting the ball in his hands more, Ioane was a handful for the defence - breaking tackles and setting up the opening try of the game.

2. Rob Thompson

3. Quinn Tupaea

Wings

Blues fans will be excited that they have the services of Caleb Clarke again. Photo / Getty Images

1. Caleb Clarke

The upside of the Olympics being postponed is players like Clarke who were set to be a part of the Olympic Sevens squad return to the 15 man game. The 21-year-old displayed everything Blues fans would have wanted to see from him in an eye-opening showing on the wing.

2. Mark Telea

3. Ben Lam

Fullback

Damian McKenzie performed well for the Chiefs against the Highlanders. Photo / Getty Images

1.Damian McKenzie

McKenzie thrives with the extra freedom he's afforded playing at fullback. Floating around the attack, he looked threatening with ball in hand and set up a try, while he did a terrific defensive job in securing three turnovers.

2. Beauden Barrett

3. Chase Tiatia