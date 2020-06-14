The Roosters' NRL match against the Bulldogs has been postponed because of a COVID-19 scare.

Channel 9's Danny Weidler broke the news, reporting the decision was made because the child of a Bulldogs star goes to a school that was affected by coronavirus.

The Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield identified the player in question as Bulldogs prop Aiden Tolman, whose child attends Laguna Street Public School in Caringbah in Sydney's south, where a teacher tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

READ MORE:

• Rugby league: Hat-trick hero Peta Hiku makes up for brutal blunder in New Zealand Warriors' NRL win over North Queensland Cowboys

• Rugby league: New Zealand Warriors claim superb NRL win over North Queensland Cowboys

• As it happened: New Zealand Warriors v North Queensland Cowboys

• Rugby league: Australian media's brutal dig at Warriors after historic NRL win

Advertisement

The Roosters-Bulldogs game, scheduled for 6.05pm today (NZT) at Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, has been pushed back and will now go ahead at 9pm tomorrow night (NZT) if Tolman returns a negative test.

In addition to Tolman, Weidler has reported the entire Bulldogs team may also need to undergo tests.

St George and Cronulla, who were slated to face off at 8.30pm tonight (NZT) at Campbelltown Stadium, will now play at 6.05pm and the game will be broadcast on Channel 9.

Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) chairman Peter V'landys said players' safety was the league's top priority.

"We're not prepared to risk it," he told The Telegraph. "The health of the players come first."

In a statement, V'landys added: "There's a very remote risk of infection within the Bulldogs squad. To ensure there is no risk at all, the player will be tested today and the game delayed until tomorrow to ensure the test results have returned.

"I want to congratulate the Bulldogs for swiftly informing the NRL.

"I want to thank our broadcast partners for their assistance, at very short notice, in changing the schedule. The changes will ensure our fans will still be able to watch a game on free to air television this afternoon."