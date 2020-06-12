Warriors 37

Cowboys 26

The return of a big man was supposed to dominate the headlines. However, two much smaller men stole the show.

The Warriors hit their best form of the season by far to smash the North Queensland Cowboys 37-26 in Gosford.

The return of Jason Taumalolo, the NRL's number one forward, from a knee injury made the Cowboys firm favourites for the match. Taumalolo's power running is normally an overwhelming force.

But he had his quietest game for many years as Warriors halves Kodi Nikorima and Blake Green led their side to victory.

Nikorima had a purple patch in the game, tearing the Cowboys apart. It was Green who saw them home though, controlling the game - particularly with his kicking.

A team which had trouble crossing the line in the first four matches went on a try scoring spree, with centre Peta Hiku scoring three of the seven.

Peta Hiku scores one of his three tries. Photo / Photosport

The match highlight came from Nikorima, who sharply batted the ball with his right hand to wing Adam Pompey for a try which gave the Warriors a 21-16 lead early in the second half.

The Warriors have been hit by a raft of injuries but the Cowboys were disadvantaged during the game, with star fullback Valentine Holmes missing about half the match, having struggled on following an early ankle injury, and captain Jordan McLean also failing to come out for the second spell.

But Warriors coach Stephen Kearney will feel he might have a formula which can propel his side towards the playoff zone, particularly when players like Jazz Tevaga, David Fusitu'a and Ken Maumalo return.

The Warriors found their best attacking flow of the season towards the end of the first half, with their bench forwards helping give Nikorima the momentum to work from.

With his confidence sky high, Nikorima became the dominant force in the game, and capped a fantastic first spell with a long field goal on halftime.

Patrick Herbert celebrates his try with Gerard Beale. Photo / Photosport

His magical running had laid on a try for Eliesa Katoa and from there his game took off, as he spun and danced around the Cowboys defenders, and kept the ball alive.

Under the new rule tweaks, the recipe for the Warriors is clear. Nikorima is the man who can let them dream of doing something special this season.

Patrick Herbert, coming off an error-ridden game against the Panthers, dived full length like a cricket outfielder to score the Warriors first try from a Green crosskick.

There were times when the Cowboys threatened to take control. And a mistake from Hiku behind his line, allowing Kyle Feldt to score, added to the pressure.

But Hiku made amends getting around opposite Esan Marsters for a try late in the first spell.

The return of Taumalolo was the big news going into the game, but there was also plenty of attention on Cowboys wing Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, reputed to be the fastest player in the NRL.

His night was made more difficult by Holmes' injury, but the 18-year-old threw a great long pass for one try, and his speed was on show as he cantered over the line although that try was rubbed out by a penalty call.

Warriors 37 (P. Hiku 3, P. Herbert, E. Katoa, A. Pompey, K. Lawton tries; K. Nikorima 4 goals, field goal)

Cowboys 26 (K. Feldt 2, V. Holmes, J. O'Neill, F. Molo tries; Feldt 3 goals)

Halftime: 17-12