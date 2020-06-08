Kiwis will once again be able to listen to live sport commentary on the radio, with Super Rugby Aotearoa and the ANZ Premiership back on air thanks to NZME.

Starting this weekend, every Super Rugby Aotearoa game will be broadcast live on Newstalk ZB Sport, iHeartRadio and on local frequencies across New Zealand, with the usual array of top commentators set to bring you all the action.

Elliott Smith (Auckland), Nigel Yalden (Hamilton), Jason Pine (Wellington), Brian Ashby (Christchurch) and Paul Allison (Dunedin) will broadcast all the Super Rugby clashes, while from Monday June 22, ANZ Premiership netball games will also be broadcast on NZME's digital and broadcast platforms each Monday night, with Yvonne Willering and Malcolm Jordan bringing you live commentary.

The first match broadcast live will be the clash between the Highlanders and the Chiefs, with the game kicking off at 7.05pm this Saturday in Dunedin.

To find your local frequencies, visit newstalkzb.co.nz.