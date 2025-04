Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Blues winger Mark Tele'a tackles Reds Tim Ryan during the Reds v Blues, Super Rugby Pacific match. Photo / SmartFrame

Mark Tele’a will miss three weeks of Super Rugby following his dangerous tackle in the Blues’ loss to the Reds.

The All Blacks winger, who is departing after this season on a three-year deal with Japanese club Toyota, has been suspended for three weeks for the lifting tackle on opposite Tim Ryan.

Tele’a will miss his side’s games against the Western Force this Friday, the visit to Suva to face the Fijian Drua on May 9 and the Moana Pasifika rematch on May 17.