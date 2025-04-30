Blues: 1. Joshua Fusitu’a 2. Ricky Riccitelli 3. Marcel Renata 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c) 6. Laghlan McWhannell 6. Anton Segner 7. Dalton Papali’i 8. Hoskins Sotutu 9. Taufa Funaki 10. Beauden Barrett 11. A.J. Lam 13. Rieko Ioane 14. Cole Forbes 15. Stephen Perofeta.

Bench: 16. Kurt Eklund 17. Mason Tupaea 18. Angus Ta’avao 19. Josh Beehre 20. Cam Christie 21. Adrian Choat 22. Sam Nock 23. Corey Evans.

Unavailable: Caleb Clarke (thigh), Reon Paul (shoulder), Ofa Tu’ungafasi (neck, season), Sam Darry (shoulder, season).

Hurricanes team to face the Chiefs

Asafo Aumua makes his return to the starting side for the Hurricanes this weekend in one of four changes to the run-on XV.

All of those changes come in the forwards, with Tyrel Lomax returning at tighthead prop, Isaia Walker-Leawere in at lock and Brayden Iose starting at blindside flanker in his 50th appearance.

Pasilio Tosi, Raymond Tuputupu, Zach Gallagher and Brad Shields all move to the bench, which is otherwise unchanged.

“We’re excited for the game this weekend, Chiefs are the top of the table, and we know what sort of challenge that will present,” coach Clark Laidlaw said.

“It’ll be a good opportunity to test ourselves this weekend and build a bit of momentum off the back of what we have created over the last few games.”

Hurricanes: 1. Tevita Mafileo 2. Asafo Aumua 3. Tyrel Lomax 4. Caleb Delany 5. Isaia Walker-Leawere 6. Brayden Iose 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi (cc) 8. Peter Lakai 9. Cam Roigard 10. Ruben Love 11. Kini Naholo 12. Riley Higgins 13. Billy Proctor (cc) 14. Ngatungane Punivai 15. Callum Harkin.

Bench: 16. Raymond Tuputupu 17. Xavier Numia, 18. Pasilio Tosi 19. Zach Gallagher 20. Brad Shields (cc) 21. Eretara Enari 22. Riley Hohepa 23. Bailyn Sullivan.

Unavailable: Brett Cameron (knee, season), Devan Flanders (ankle), Harry Godfrey (lower leg), Peter Umaga-Jensen (concussion).

Chiefs team to face the Hurricanes

A new front row will run out for the Chiefs against the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday night, with hooker Bradley Slater and loosehead prop Ollie Norris moving into the run-on side.

Daniel Rona starts in the midfield with Anton Lienert-Brown out with injury, while Leroy Carter returns on the left wing. The Chiefs have indicated Lienert-Brown’s injury will keep him sidelined for a mid-term period.

Samisoni Taukei’aho and Aidan Ross move to the bench, while Xavier Roe and Gideon Wrampling provide the backline cover in a 6-2 bench split.

Damian McKenzie remains out with a hand injury, but is due to return soon.

Chiefs: 1. Ollie Norris 2. Bradley Slater 3. George Dyer 4. Josh Lord 5. Tupou Vaa’i 6. Samipeni Finau 7. Kaylum Boshier 8. Luke Jacobson (c) 9. Cortez Ratima 10. Josh Jacomb 11. Leroy Carter 12. Quinn Tupaea 13. Daniel Rona 14. Emoni Narawa 15. Shaun Stevenson.

Bench: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho 17. Aidan Ross 18. Reuben O’Neill 19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi 20. Simon Parker 21. Wallace Sititi 22. Xavier Roe 23. Gideon Wrampling.

Unavailable: Damian McKenzie (hand), Anton Lienert-Brown (collarbone), Etene Nanai-Seturo (hamstring), Liam Coombes-Fabling (knee), Fiti Sa (shoulder), Rameka Poihipi (knee, season), Kaleb Trask (ankle), Malachi Wrampling (hamstring).

Highlanders team to face Moana Pasifika

Head Coach Jamie Joseph has made minimal changes to the Highlanders forward pack this week, with Hugh Renton returning at No 8 and Oliver Haig starting at lock.

In the back line, Nathan Hastie starts at halfback, Timoci Tavatavanawai moves back to second five-eighths, while Sam Gilbert starts on the right wing.

On the bench, prop Rohan Wingham makes his first appearance in the game day squad for the season.

Highlanders: 1. Ethan de Groot 2. Soane Vikena 3. Saula Ma’u 4. Fabian Holland 5. Oliver Haig 6. Te Kamaka Howden 7. Sean Withy 8. Hugh Renton (cc) 9. Nathan Hastie 10. Cameron Millar 11. Jonah Lowe 12. Timoci Tavatavanawai (cc) 13. Thomas Umaga-Jensen 14. Sam Gilbert 15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Bench: 16. Jack Taylor 17. Josh Bartlett 18. Rohan Wingham 19. Mitch Dunshea 20. Veveni Lasaqa 21. Folau Fakatava 22. Taine Robinson 23. Jake Te Hiwi.

Unavailable: Caleb Tangitau (groin), James Arscott (shoulder), Nikora Broughton (knee), Jona Nareki (knee), Sosefo Kautai (neck), Tanielu Tele’a (hamstring), Finn Hurley (quad, season), Hayden Michaels (hamstring, season), Ajay Faleafaga (hand, season).

Moana Pasifika team to face the Highlanders

Kyren Taumoefolau returns for Moana Pasifika’s clash with the Highlanders in Dunedin on Sunday afternoon in one of just two changes to the starting side.

Taumoefolau will start on the left wing in the lone change to the back line, with the other move seeing Chris Apoua starts at tighthead prop.

On the bench, former Wallabies prop Pone Fa’amausili is in line for his Moana Pasifika debut, as is lock Ofa Tauatevalu.

Moana Pasifika: 1. Tito Tuipulotu 2. Millenium Sanerivi 3. Chris Apoua 4. Tom Savage 5. Samuel Slade 6. Miracle Faiilagi 7. Ardie Savea (c) 8. Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa 9. Jonathan Taumateine 10. Jackson Garden-Bachop 11. Kyren Taumoefolau 12. Danny Toala 13. Lalomilo Lalomilo 14. Tevita Ofa 15. William Havili.

Bench: 16. Tomasi Maka 17. Monu Moli 18. Pone Fa’amausili 19. Ofa Tauatevalu 20. Sione Havili Talitui 21. Melani Matavao 22. Julian Savea 23. Patrick Pellegrini.

Unavailable: Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou (concussion), Fine Inisi (ankle), James Lay (neck), Lotu Inisi (knee), Michael Curry (neck), Neria Fomai (knee, season), Sama Malolo (shoulder, season), Samiuela Moli (rib), Sione Mafile’o (neck), Solomon Alaimalo (foot).

