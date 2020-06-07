Former Kiwi league forward Dean Lonergan has made a daring bid to stage the next heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in Sydney.

And with dynamic NRL league boss Peter V'landys also reportedly involved, media reports say BankWest Stadium in Sydney has been earmarked for the bout on Boxing Day.

Footballer-turned-promoter Lonergan says the signs are very good although if crowds are allowed back in to American venues as pandemic restrictions are eased, Las Vegas would become the frontrunner.

News of the Aussie bid was first leaked by the famous American boxing promoter Bob Arum, on Sky Sports.

"Our friends in Australia are talking about doing this fight, probably in Sydney. That's a possibility," Arum said.

The Australian "friend" is D & L Events, run by Lonergan who cut his teeth as a promoter with Duco Events in New Zealand before shifting across the Tasman.

Wilder and Fury drew their first fight in Los Angeles. England's Fury destroyed American Wilder early this year to take the WBC world title in Las Vegas. Under the fight deal, Wilder had the right to a re-match, the so called trilogy clause.

Lonergan is ramping up the bid by emphasising the historical significance, something which could hold sway as the Black Lives Matter campaign sweeps the world.

In 1908, Jack Johnson beat Tommy Burns in Sydney on Boxing Day to become the first African-American world heavyweight champion.

The Australian is reporting a Boxing Day bout has been pencilled in.

Lonergan said: "That (Johnson/Burns fight) was the last truly great heavyweight title fight in Australia and we are overdue for another. Imagine how big this event would be in Australia.

"I made a proposal to Bob about a month ago and we have been going back and forth ever since.

"Last week Bob asked me for an update on when crowds might be able to return and now he's gone public with the plan so the signs are very good."

BankWest Stadium is owned by the NSW Government and is home to four NRL teams at the moment, along with rugby's Waratahs and football's Wanderers.

Arum says Macau is the other venue possibility.