How the Warriors rated in their 26-0 loss to the Penrith Panthers.

1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck - 7

The skipper tried hard to make something happen to no avail. He clocked up almost 180m – with more than 80m gained after taking contact in tackles. A solid effort with no reward.

2. Patrick Herbert - 3

Had a dismal first half under the high ball but followed the lead of his skipper with more than 110m on the ground. A mixed offering, but more bad than good.

4. Gerard Beale - 4

Had some issues with positioning and decision making on defence, but was strong in the contact when he was in position to make a tackle. Another who did plenty of work with the ball in his grasp, but mostly out of the defensive end.

20. Hayze Perham - 4

Ran the ball well and made plenty of tackles, but costly errors and discipline issues crept into his game.

21. Adam Pompey - 6

Had limited opportunities but took the ball into contact and made defenders work to bring him down.

6. Kodi Nikorima – 3

Uninterested in taking on the line and with Blake Green doing most of the kicking Nikorima was a passenger on attack for most of the game. He did have his moments defensively, but missed a vital tackle in the lead-up to a Panthers try.

7. Blake Green - 4

Poor execution on a lot of fifth-tackle options, particularly when kicking for field position where Penrith were constantly able to bring in the ball outside their 20. Tried hard defensively and made plenty of tackles.

8. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown - 7

Played with plenty of energy and showed up across the paddock on both attack and defence. A solid 37 minutes of work.

9. Wayde Egan - 4

Big workrate defensively but again failed to make an impact on attack with just three runs and fewer than 10m.

10. Adam Blair - 6

The reliable veteran was just that on both sides of the ball.

Adam Blair takes a hit up against the Penrith Panthers. Photo / Photosport

11. Eliesa Katoa - 4

After a terrific showing a week ago, the talented rookie crashed back to Earth with an error-ridden performance.

12. Tohu Harris - 7

What Tuivasa-Sheck brings to the backline, Harris brings to the forwards. Arguably the hardest worker on the park, Harris ran with intent at every opportunity - clocking up more than 220m and tackling tirelessly.

13. Isaiah Papali'i - 6

Showed effort in the contact areas, making more than 30 tackles in just over 40 minutes of action.

3. Karl Lawton - 6

Averaged 10m per run and made plenty of tackles, but didn't add that lift in energy you'd want to see from your utility off the bench.

14. Jack Murchie - 4

Muscled up well on defence but had issues with handling and discipline.

15. Poasa Faamausili - 4

Showed glimpses of potential on attack but was unable to make a real impact.

16.King Vuniyayawa - 6

Backed up an impressive showing last weekend with an adequate individual performance. His ball-running could be a useful weapon off the bench.