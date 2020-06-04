It's time for Dan Carter: The Last Dance.

The All Blacks and Crusaders great has signed a sensational deal with the Blues as injury cover, adding an extra wrinkle to the start of Super Rugby Aotearoa next week.

But not everyone benefits from the big news. Here are the winners and losers from the Blues' announcement.

Winners

The Blues

This is huge for the "Bumbling Blues". Auckland's favourite sporting punching bag have now landed the biggest draw in 2000s NZ rugby, and his heir apparent Beauden Barrett.

On and off the field, Carter also provides a depth of experience and knowledge – which will be invaluable for the likes of young first-fives Otere Black and Harry Plummer, as well as the rest of the squad. And I'm sure Barrett could learn a thing or two about clutch kicking.

Plus, the 38-year-old Carter didn't look too shabby during his time overseas either.

Carter will only boost Leon MacDonald's side, who were showing promising signs with a four-game winning streak before the suspension of the 2020 Super Rugby season, where they were second in the New Zealand conference.

NZ Rugby and Super Rugby Aotearoa

From a marketing perspective, Dan Carter is a goldmine. His name itself brings in a whole new set of eyeballs to the new Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.

It also creates so many new storylines: Carter's return to NZ rugby, Carter vs Barrett, Carter and Barrett, Carter ditching his Canterbury loyalties for the big city team, Carter vs the Crusaders, Carter reminding everyone who the best looking man in NZ rugby is.

The signing will only boost fanfare and TV viewership, for a sport already struggling to keep fans interested pre-Covid, which is also great news for NZ Rugby's broadcast partners Sky TV.

Fans

Do teens still watch rugby? Either way, there's a whole new generation of fans who get to see Dan Carter – one of the greatest All Blacks – play in New Zealand, possibly in person!

It also adds to the excitement around the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition, with one of the biggest names in the sport now back in our stadiums and screens.

Dan Carter and Beauden Barrett at a Blues training session. Photo / Getty

Losers

The Blues

The Blues now have more eyeballs and pressure than they've ever had in years, with two of the biggest names in the sport in their team. Expectations will be high. And if there's a Super Rugby side that thrives on pressure it's... oh wait.

Stephen Perofeta

Perofeta, who was in good form for the Blues this year, is the unfortunate casualty in all of this after being ruled out with a foot injury.

Up-and-coming and fringe Blues players

Black was instrumental in the Blues' late run of wins before Super Rugby was cancelled in March. He ran the show for the side after claiming the No 10 spot, and combined brilliantly with Perofeta in a dual pivot attack.

Carter was signed as injury cover for Perofeta – supposedly as a utility player – so who knows what we're about to see at the Blues. MacDonald admitted Carter won't feature in the early rounds as he gets back to full fitness, but, the signing will likely decrease the amount of playing time and opportunities for players like Black, other utility players, and former backup first-five Plummer.

Winner/Loser?

Beauden Barrett

Not a lot changes for Barrett, who will still be the Blues' main man. But, there are some downsides now that one of the greatest kickers in the sport hovering in the background.

Who takes the golden point drop goal if it happens? Does Barrett's game time suffer? Could a dual playmaker system with Carter and Barrett work? Where does Carter actually play if he does get playing time?

Ultimately though, poor old Barrett's highly-anticipated Blues debut is now overshadowed by New Zealand's favourite No 10.

However, there are a few positives too. Having Carter as a mentor will be great for Barrett. And there could be less pressure on the All Blacks star now there's this other dude everyone is talking about, which could benefit Barrett on the field.

Another upside is the fact that Barrett gets to learn business from Carter, the father of rugby influencers. Barrett's a strong brand in his own right. But there's Panasonic clout , and then there's Louis Vuitton ball bag clout .

Dan Carter

Carter's legacy won't change. He'll still be remembered by leading the All Blacks to two-straight World Cup wins. He'll be remembered as the guy in the underwear.

But his playing legacy could still be slightly tainted by an absolute shocker in the upcoming season. Seeing Michael Jordan play for the Wizards was cool and all, but that's the only Michael Jordan (way past his prime) many young fans got to see in person.

Dan Carter. Photo / Photosport

His legacy could, of course, be boosted even further if he plays well. He might not even end up playing that much at all. And then there's all that goodwill for "giving back" to NZ Rugby.

But an unfit, rusty Carter wouldn't be great if it's the last image rugby fans get to see of the All Blacks legend.