Dan Carter's latest post-rugby endeavour, a collaboration with Louis Vuitton on a rugby ball handbag, has been ridiculed by fans on social media.
The All Black great shared his excitement about the new bag on Twitter, saying he was "stoked".
"Stoked my collaboration with @LouisVuitton has come to life," he wrote. "An experience of a lifetime, I hope you love it. 112 made, who can tell me why?"
However, the post quickly sent social media into a frenzy with many fans making fun of the product.
"I hope you get well paid for this rubbish Dan," said one fan. "Thoroughly deserved as one of the greats. But my god this is terrible stuff."
Others got straight to the point: "Mate. WTF you doing?"
Carter, who led the All Blacks to a second-straight World Cup triumph in 2015, has moved on to several other projects after his playing career.
He recently released a documentary about his life called 'Dan Carter: A Perfect 10'.