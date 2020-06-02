The Australian media have cast a dark shadow over the Warriors' first win of the season but rookie prop Jamayne Taunoa-Brown insists his side is focused on their next match against the Panthers.

The Warriors overcame everything the Dragons - and the Covid-19 pandemic - threw at them to claim a stunning 18-0 victory.

The win included an NRL record 46 of 48 sets completed (96 per cent) with the first mistake only coming in the 75th minute.

However, several Australian journalists chose to down play the Warriors' win, instead focussing on the implosion by the Dragons.

Veteran journalist Buzz Rothfield even went as far as claiming the Warriors aren't a good team, saying the Kiwi side's sensational run of sets was down to poor and passive Dragons defence.

"The Warriors aren't that good a football side. We know they're not that a good football side," he said on NRL 360.

Another NRL 360 journalist Paul Kent said the Dragons could've been beaten by more by a stronger team.

"The Dragons were lucky they played the Warriors. The only other side that would have kept it that tight was probably the Titans," Kent said.

"If you put any other team ... nearly any other team out against the Dragons and give them complete sets until the 75th minute, they're scoring more than three tries."

Taunoa-Brown said the Warriors weren't bothered by the talk in the media and were focused on building upon the win on Friday.

"I feel like we played well and we've just got to try and back that up this week and show that we can play really good footy," he said.

"We've got to back up our performance from the weekend."

Warriors' Jack Murchie reacts to a decision from the referee during their win over the Dragons. Photo / Photosport

Taunoa-Brown retains his spot in the starting side as Stephen Kearney made three changes for the Penrith clash.

Peta Hiku (ribs) and Agnatius Paasi (suspension) are out with Karl Lawton filling in at centre, while new signing Poasa Faamausili and Josh Curran joins the bench.

Centre David Fusitu'a (late arrival in Australia) and middle forward Jazz Tevaga (injury) are both still unavailable for selection.

Fox Sports journalist James Hooper said he believes the Warriors will face much tougher opposition on Friday night, saying the Dragons' attack was slow and predictable.

"The Warriors knew what was happening the entire time, everything is 1000 metres behind the line," he said on NRL 360.

The Panthers will still be without Nathan Cleary who will serve the second of his two-game suspension for breaching social distancing laws.

Warriors: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Patrick Herbert, Karl Lawton, Gerard Beale, Ken Maumalo, Kodi Nikorima, Blake Green, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Wayde Egan, Adam Blair, Eliesa Katoa, Tohu Harris, Isaiah Papali'i. Interchange (from): Jack Murchie, Poasa Faamausili, King Vuniyayawa, Josh Curran, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Hayze Perham, Adam Pompey, Leivaha Pulu.

Panthers: Caleb Aekins, Josh Mansour, Dean Whare, Stephen Crichton, Brian To'o, Matt Burton, Jarome Luai, James Tamou, Apisai Koroisau, James Fisher-Harris, Viliame Kikau, Kurt Capewell, Isaah Yeo. Interchange (from): Mitch Kenny, Zane Tetevano, Moses Leota, Liam Martin, Brent Naden, Billy Burns, Jack Hetherington, Charlie Staines.