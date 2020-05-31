Chris Rattue provides seven takeaways from the Warriors' shock 18-0 win over the St George-Illawarra Dragons.

1) Recruitment boss Peter O'Sullivan is working his magic. The Warriors gave O'Sullivan - who had been deregistered - a lifeline, and the signs are he is returning the favour. The signing of rugby schoolboy Eliesa Katoa is shaping as a masterstroke. Katoa, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown and Ben Murdoch-Masila - currently stuck with Warrington - put significant size into what was an underpowered pack.

2) Katoa is the best young back row prospect at the Warriors since the tragic Sonny Fai. Katoa, who is built in a similar fashion to the late Fai, made plenty of big runs on the left edge and his try stopper on Josh Kerr was a showstopper. The Tonga-raised powerhouse has homegrown superstar written all over him - something which has been in short supply at the Warriors for a long time.

The match confirmed that the new "six again" rule and sole referee have tipped the balance in favour of zippy Kodi Nikorima over Chanel Harris-Tavita to partner Blake Green in the halves. Coach Stephen Kearney preferred Harris-Tavita's kicking game initially this year. But Nikorima had one of his finest NRL days at Central Coast Stadium. Nikorima might be one of the NRL players who benefits most from the changes, which encourage little men to torment tired big men with their running.

4) Don't read too much into the result or performance. The Dragons were a mess.

5) Gerard Beale, a decent if unspectacular signing in late 2017, has been something of a forgotten figure. But he reminded Kearney of his capabilities against the Dragons, and is more of a genuine centre option than David Fusitu'a. Could Fusitu'a - a late arrival in Australia - end up back on the wing where he belongs?

6) The biggest question is at hooker. Wayde Egan worked hard defensively but the new game is made for smaller runners, and he didn't show out in that regard. Still, it's early days.

Adam Blair has copped plenty of flak as an overpaid veteran. But he appears to be lasting the distance better than James Graham, the legendary English forward. Blair had a terrific game but fellow 34-year-old Graham was hardly sighted.