Spanish football giants Barcelona have released their own range of facemasks to combat Covid-19.

The La Liga champions revealed the range on their club website which comes in three different colours and patterns and cost €18 (NZ$32).

"The masks are the reusable hygienic type for daily use and protection against the transmission of Covid-19 is guaranteed up to 40 washes with a recommended use of 8 hours between washes," the club's official site says.

Barcelona is the richest club in the world, making €840.8 million (NZ$1.5b) in the 2018/19 season, according to Deloitte.

Advertisement

The La Liga season is set to restart on June 12. Barcelona currently sit two points clear of Real Madrid.