Mike Tyson will be offered a whopping $32 million to fight in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, according to the boss of the American organisation.

A recent series of videos of the boxing legend training sparked rumours and boxing offers from around the world, the latest of which might be the most lucrative and outrageous yet.

A $32 million deal is reportedly on the table, including further incentives and charitable donations to make the offer even sweeter, for the former heavyweight world champion to fight in the relatively underground Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

"I want to see if we can make the Mike thing happen, period, and then we'll start talking opponents," David Feldman, the president of the championship, told MMA Fighting.

"We're not successful yet in making that Mike thing happen. But I don't think the door's shut. I think I know what we need to do to make this thing happen."

The BKFC is a boxing organisation featuring many former UFC stars, and fan favourite Wanderlei Silva has been touted by Feldman as a potential opponent for Tyson.

Tyson has long been a fan of the UFC and has been training with former UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo, who posted video of a ripped Tyson illustrating the 53-year-old former champ's physical shape.

Mike Tyson. Photo / Getty

Feldman says a fight with the 43-year-old Silva could tempt Iron Mike.

"No matter how old Silva gets, he's dangerous," he said. "I think that would be an intriguing matchup."

Tyson's trainer Rafael Cordeiro told ESPN that his comeback is "not a joke", despite last stepping into the ring in 2005.

Feldman said he expects the organisation to return on June 27 (NZT).