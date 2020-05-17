Rugby league has lost a true icon of the game with the passing of former player and one face of the NRL premiership trophy Arthur Summons.

Summons passed away overnight at the age of 84, NRL.com reports.

A bronzed Summons looking up to Norm Proven makes up the premiership trophy after a famous photo was taken of the duo caked in mud at the end of the 1963 grand final between St George and Wests.

Summons first played rugby for Australia before switching codes and playing five seasons for the Wests Magpies and then nine tests for the Australian league team, becoming a duel international.

He is a member of the NRL hall of fame.

"Arthur epitomised everything that rugby league stands for - he was a talented player, a fierce competitor, a wonderful character and extremely popular with everyone," ARL chairman Peter V'landys said in a statement.

"His importance to the game continued - and was immortalised - after his retirement as a player when he became the face of our Premiership, along with Norm Provan, and he embraced the responsibility which came with that.

"Arthur's memory and legacy will live on in bronze for all of us to celebrate.

"This is a sad day for rugby league, but it's also an opportunity for us to celebrate what makes Arthur Summons such a wonderful part of our history.

"Arthur was famously relatively small in stature, but he was still an absolute giant of our game. He will be greatly missed.

"On behalf of the game, I'd like to extend our deepest condolences to Arthur's family, friends, and to Norm as well."