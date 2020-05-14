Former heavyweight world champion Evander Holyfield has sparked rumours about a potential rematch – nearly half a century later – with rival Mike Tyson.

A day after Tyson shared a workout video declaring "I'm back", Holyfield followed suit, posting a training video of his own saying that he too was back.

The 53-year-old Tyson's initial video fueled speculation across the sport, with reports that even former All Black Sonny Bill Williams was potentially lined up as an opponent for the former champ.

Tyson later dismissed rumours of any bout with Williams, but according to The Sun, a charity fight against his arch rival Holyfield could be on the cards.

The two boxing greats fought each other twice during their careers, with Holyfield taking out the first in an 11th round TKO victory in 1996, while the rematch seven months later ended in a disqualification for Tyson after he infamously bit Holyfield's ear in the ring.

Tyson's trainer Rafael Cordeiro told ESPN that his comeback is "not a joke", despite last stepping into the ring in 2005.

Holyfield, 57, who last fought in 2011, said he is also ready to go.

"Mike is looking sharp, but I'm in very good condition and shape physically and mentally. And if the money is right, too, then let's get it on," Holyfield told The Sun.

"I know he's getting offers from all types of people. Since we have both announced a comeback, a fight between me and Mike would definitely be the fight people want to see."

My 1st week back in the gym and I feel great I'm looking forward to stepping up my training sessions and intensity as I prepare for my fight.



I told you I had something for you🥊@ReneeYoungWWE @BookerT5x@TheMarkHenry @WWEonFOX@FOXSports pic.twitter.com/ncgeJMTkmE — Evander Holyfield (@holyfield) May 13, 2020

Holyfield also recently took to Twitter to announce that he will be making a comeback to the ring "in exhibition matches for a great cause" with charity organisation 'Unite 4 Our Fight'. The charity's website teases readers to "stay tuned".

"I don't have anything against Mike personally, the thing is I think it would be good for the sport and even though boxing is a rough sport, we can show people we can come together," Holyfield added.

"If we do this fight it would be great. I can still shoot the jab, I can still shoot the shots, but not like a killing thing, 'I'm going to hurt you, I'm going to show you that I can knock him out'."