It was also a fight that marked the end of a boxing chapter for the former IBO super bantamweight champion.

Mea Motu training at Peach Boxing. Photo / Dean Purcell

Following the contest, Motu would be hospitalised with pneumonia and deep vein thrombosis upon returning to New Zealand.

The combination of cutting weight and her long history of respiratory health issues had become too much for Motu and trainer Isaac Peach, leading to a shift in weight class.

Peach says: “Trying to make that weight with her health was just about impossible, so we made the decision to go up a couple of weight divisions, which can only be beneficial to her health.”

The Peach Boxing coach is adamant the excursion to England played a role in Mea’s declining health.

“It was cold over there and so she’s losing weight and she’s sick, it just becomes worrying and a horrible time.

“I don’t want Mea to go through that again.”

Motu talks about the “frustration” of cutting weight for super bantamweight fights, but points to her strong mental fortitude as the pillar behind overcoming that obstacle regularly.

“I did feel weak, but I suppose I was mentally pulling through and I knew I can. I always put myself through the craziest stuff and I’m always up for a challenge.

“I just know I’ll be a lot better, stronger, fitter and healthier going up two weight divisions.”

Plans for next bout

Motu is back in the gym in preparation for her next bout, with Peach eyeing a July fight against a world-ranked opponent, ideally one with a regional belt at stake.

The trainer believes the fire is still burning in his charge to become a world champion, citing the “hangover” that often happens after a big fight.

“I let them go for a bit and then I bring them into the gym and kick their arse and give them an ultimatum – what are we doing? We’re either doing it or we’re not doing it.

“I don’t half-do boxing and so she’s made the decision to be all-in and if she’s all-in, I’m all-in.

“She’s at the back end of her career being 35, so my thing is let’s have fun and have a crack at some of the bigger fighters.”

For Motu, who has asthma, the health scare gave the fighter a different perspective, one where at this stage of her career, she wants to become an advocate for those dealing with respiratory health, while also being cautious around the handling of her well-being moving forward.

“I am looking after myself better. I’m going to see specialists just to see ways of how to manage it or if there are other ways that can give me some relief.”

A break from the ring to recover and spend time with her family was also much needed.

Mea Motu throws a punch during in the Catchweight fightagainst Shannon O’Connell at The Star in Sydney, last October. Photo Photosport

“I was enjoying relaxing and embracing life and making every moment count, because you don’t realise what you lose when you’re tunnel-visioned into something that you’re passionate about,” Motu says.

Peach says moving up one weight class to featherweight would’ve also posed weight-cutting problems, but hasn’t ruled out a move there if the right names were on offer.

“Featherweight is an option if a massive fight like an [Amanda] Serrano or a Skye Nicholson came up, then we’d potentially consider it.”

The queen to usurp in the super featherweight division is undisputed champion Alycia Baumgardner and Motu feels she’ll need three to four fights to put herself in the world title conversation.

Peach says that path can be shortened if they play their cards right – with Motu entering the WBA rankings at #6.

“It’s all depending on her performance, but if I can land the right opponents, it would only take two.”

That plan would include the potential mid-year fight, followed by a title eliminator.

The advantage of moving up two weight classes is Motu maintains her greatest asset in her power, which she notes was missing from her last fight against Scotney.

“What I learned was I’m a better puncher when I’m bigger. I didn’t realise I was taking my power away, so stepping up, I think I’ll get a lot stronger and people will actually feel it and I think I’ll put people to sleep.”

Peach also notes that Motu was “a shell of herself” in that Nottingham affair, but he’s glad to have the rejuvenated super featherweight back in his Henderson Valley gym.

“That’s her happy place. She brings an aura about her that helps with everyone else.”

Motu sends a warning to her future opponents, as she looks to continue conquering life inside and outside of the squared circle.

“I’m only chasing the one with the belt and that’s Alycia Baumgardner. If you’re in the way, I’m coming to get you and I’m not losing either because you’re going to have to put me to sleep if you want me to lose.”