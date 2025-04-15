“I don’t half-do boxing and so she’s made the decision to be all-in and if she’s all-in, I’m all-in.
“She’s at the back end of her career being 35, so my thing is let’s have fun and have a crack at some of the bigger fighters.”
For Motu, who has asthma, the health scare gave the fighter a different perspective, one where at this stage of her career, she wants to become an advocate for those dealing with respiratory health, while also being cautious around the handling of her well-being moving forward.
“I am looking after myself better. I’m going to see specialists just to see ways of how to manage it or if there are other ways that can give me some relief.”
A break from the ring to recover and spend time with her family was also much needed.
“I was enjoying relaxing and embracing life and making every moment count, because you don’t realise what you lose when you’re tunnel-visioned into something that you’re passionate about,” Motu says.
The advantage of moving up two weight classes is Motu maintains her greatest asset in her power, which she notes was missing from her last fight against Scotney.
“What I learned was I’m a better puncher when I’m bigger. I didn’t realise I was taking my power away, so stepping up, I think I’ll get a lot stronger and people will actually feel it and I think I’ll put people to sleep.”
Peach also notes that Motu was “a shell of herself” in that Nottingham affair, but he’s glad to have the rejuvenated super featherweight back in his Henderson Valley gym.
“That’s her happy place. She brings an aura about her that helps with everyone else.”
Motu sends a warning to her future opponents, as she looks to continue conquering life inside and outside of the squared circle.
“I’m only chasing the one with the belt and that’s Alycia Baumgardner. If you’re in the way, I’m coming to get you and I’m not losing either because you’re going to have to put me to sleep if you want me to lose.”